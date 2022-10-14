Watch Yvette Cooper eviscerate Suella Braverman with a brutal inventory of her time in office

Politics

With all the speculation surrounding the future of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, it’s easy to forget that they aren’t the only disasters in town – but Yvette Cooper is on it.

Her brutally detailed breakdown of the tenure of the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has been attracting admiring comments on Twitter, because it’s a thing of beauty.

Multiple major disputes between Home Secretary & PM in 5 wks. Net migration targets, ECHR, re-classifying drugs, small boats, agricultural workers… & torpedoing PM’s India trade deal. Never seen chaos like it. Wd be front page if Chancellor wasn’t worse. Commons debate today pic.twitter.com/afpvA3pQz2 — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 13, 2022

‘We’ve had a series of major public disagreements between the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister: On restoring the net migration target and then not. On leaving the ECHR and then not. On reclassifying drugs and then not. On seasonal agricultural workers – still unresolved. On claiming the Prime Minister didn’t see small boats as a priority. Didn’t want her to talk about Rwanda. Some kind of row with the Business Secretary about florists that nobody could follow. And on the Indian trade deal – something which the Prime Minister had been working on for years, which the Home Secretary seems to have singlehandedly scuppered with a passing remark in an interview with the Spectator.’

It’s not quite ‘crash the pound and spike the cost of borrowing’ level chaos, but two heads are better than one.

These comments say all that needs to be said.

1.

Not a second wasted. A proper, serious politician – unlike the woman she's addressing. https://t.co/SJygZQlsPe — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 13, 2022

2.

Yvette Cooper in full flow is a force of nature. Sue Ellen is defenestrated with aplomb. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ESftqskDuQ — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) October 13, 2022

3.

4.

It's good to see Cooper on such great form, but the disarray in most departments right now, truly is frightening. https://t.co/PqgDumisjK — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 13, 2022

5.

Yvette Cooper is such a talented orator. An excellent example of how measured rhetoric and a calm and dismissive tone can be far more powerful than shouting. https://t.co/2a9fMsEoEI — Jason Braier (@JasonBraier) October 13, 2022

6.

Yvette Cooper is a national treasure.

Take a bow 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/lawBU5x0s4 — Roland Hoskins (@rolandhoskins1) October 13, 2022

7.

Watching Yvette Cooper handle Suella Braverman is like watching one of those nature videos where a lioness pounces on a newborn gazelle.

pic.twitter.com/6ciJnrpiJY — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) October 13, 2022

8.

She went straight for the jugular pic.twitter.com/CNtJNJ6tBZ — Dan Hastings-நாராயணன் (@notdanhastings) October 13, 2022

9.

There’s no one in the chamber. This is going to be like missing the Sex Pistols first concert at the local church hall. — Claire Burns (@Burns5500) October 13, 2022

10.

Massive gulf in style, as @SuellaBraverman can’t match @YvetteCooperMP on the despatch box. As the Home Secretary may dream about flights to Rwanda it is obvious she will have nightmares about this. pic.twitter.com/qHGsVpTBRi — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) October 13, 2022

11.

Splendid stuff. Yvette Cooper tears Suella Braverman a new one. https://t.co/NKkJ7Jwnr0 — Andrew Brooks (@taxbod) October 13, 2022

To sum up –

Hello, police? I’d like to report a murder. pic.twitter.com/aJaGESLOCV — Angry Scotland Podcast (@AngryScotland) October 13, 2022

READ MORE

Yvette Cooper’s forensic dismantling of Priti Patel is quite the watch

Source Yvette Cooper Image Screengrab