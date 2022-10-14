Politics

Watch Yvette Cooper eviscerate Suella Braverman with a brutal inventory of her time in office

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2022

With all the speculation surrounding the future of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, it’s easy to forget that they aren’t the only disasters in town – but Yvette Cooper is on it.

Her brutally detailed breakdown of the tenure of the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has been attracting admiring comments on Twitter, because it’s a thing of beauty.

‘We’ve had a series of major public disagreements between the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister:

On restoring the net migration target and then not.

On leaving the ECHR and then not.

On reclassifying drugs and then not.

On seasonal agricultural workers – still unresolved.

On claiming the Prime Minister didn’t see small boats as a priority.

Didn’t want her to talk about Rwanda.

Some kind of row with the Business Secretary about florists that nobody could follow.

And on the Indian trade deal – something which the Prime Minister had been working on for years, which the Home Secretary seems to have singlehandedly scuppered with a passing remark in an interview with the Spectator.’

It’s not quite ‘crash the pound and spike the cost of borrowing’ level chaos, but two heads are better than one.

These comments say all that needs to be said.

To sum up –

Source Yvette Cooper Image Screengrab