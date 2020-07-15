Yvette Cooper’s forensic dismantling of Priti Patel is quite the watch

Here’s Yvette Cooper, chair of the House of Commons home affairs committee, trying to work out if Priti Patel knows what she’s doing.

Specifically, she’s trying to find out if the home secretary knows how many people coming into the country are likely to have coronavirus.

And the answer, well, have a watch for yourself.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Last word to Yvette Cooper.

Source @BBCPolitics