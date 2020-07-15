Yvette Cooper’s forensic dismantling of Priti Patel is quite the watch

Here’s Yvette Cooper, chair of the House of Commons home affairs committee, trying to work out if Priti Patel knows what she’s doing.

Specifically, she’s trying to find out if the home secretary knows how many people coming into the country are likely to have coronavirus.

And the answer, well, have a watch for yourself.

"None of you are able to explain an assessment of the number of people coming into the country with coronavirus" Chair of the Home Affairs Committee Yvette Cooper questions Home Secretary Priti Patel on how many people are coming to the UK with Covid-19https://t.co/pMBFKcc16f pic.twitter.com/Rf9k6IdYFb — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 15, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Yvette Cooper’s brain works at about one thousand times the speed of mine. She effortlessly runs rings around Priti Patel & her cronies here. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/lyaxuyqqaG — Miffy Buckley 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) July 15, 2020

If you’d like a preview of what a shitshow the inquiry is going to be pic.twitter.com/1lMpD66obl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 15, 2020

++WARNING++ Graphic scenes of evisceration https://t.co/mGFSydwn8F — John West 🖤 🕯 (@JohnWest_JAWS) July 15, 2020

Good grief. Nice to see the government held to account at these committee meetings but my god what a exposure of how utterly inept the Home Secretary is, and perhaps a glimpse of how scared the senior civil service is of her and her cronies. A sad testament of where we are today. — Barbara Carter🕸 (@Springborn21) July 15, 2020

Good leadership has never been so important. But this government is asleep at the wheel. Watch and weep.pic.twitter.com/nfHNuWDv87 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 15, 2020

Last word to Yvette Cooper.

Asked Home Office today for the figures behind its quarantine policy, in particular for Govt’s estimate of the number of people currently arriving in UK with Covid19. From these confused answers it seems Home Office neither knows nor has ever asked for those figures https://t.co/30EYzhnNQA — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 15, 2020

Source @BBCPolitics