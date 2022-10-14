Joe Lycett had the best response to Liz Truss sacking Kwasi Kwarteng

Celebrity

Despite backing everything he did in his calamitous mini budget, Liz Truss today sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng while insisting she was still the right person to be PM.

And there have been lots of very funny tweets about it, 27 of which you can read here.

Like this.

If Kwasi Kwarteng is sacked today, it would mean David Blaine spent more days hoisted above the Thames in a glass box, than he managed as Chancellor. — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) October 14, 2022

And this.

Kwasi Kwarteng could always cheer himself up from being sacked by going to some funerals — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 14, 2022

And this!

Apparently Kwasi Kwarteng had trouble getting a seat on the plane cos nobody wanted him anywhere near business or economy — Ped (@_iPed) October 14, 2022

But we reckon the last word should go to Truss’s occasional tormentor in chief, Joe Lycett.

. @trussliz omg cant believe he was also part of the anti-growth coalition babe!! SO right to get rid!!! 🙀🙀🙀🚮🚮🚮 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) October 14, 2022

Boom.

You’re so incredibly right wing hun xxxxx — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) October 14, 2022

It’s the gift that keeps on giving. You could probably get a whole tour out of this. — Andrew 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🌏🌊 (@Fellphoria) October 14, 2022

You are truly EVIL 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — ☕️Carol Hedges💙💛 (@riotgrandma72) October 14, 2022

Never forget …

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

To conclude …

You have to say that Joe Lycett called it. — Henry Mance (@henrymance) October 14, 2022

