Pics

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked by Liz Truss – 27 funniest things people said about the PM and her ex-chancellor

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2022

To no-one’s great surprise except apparently his own, Kwasi Kwarteng is now an ex-chancellor after he was sacked by PM Liz Truss after just 38 days in the job.

Here’s what Kwarteng had to say just yesterday.

And here’s his letter of resignation to Truss after the prime minister told him to go.

Truss gave him the boot in a desperate bid to save her own job, despite the calamitous mini budget being very much a joint effort between Numbers 10 and 11.

Not many people expect Truss to survive much longer.

And these are our 27 favourite things people are saying about whatever the hell is going on by the time you read this.

