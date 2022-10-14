Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked by Liz Truss – 27 funniest things people said about the PM and her ex-chancellor

Pics

To no-one’s great surprise except apparently his own, Kwasi Kwarteng is now an ex-chancellor after he was sacked by PM Liz Truss after just 38 days in the job.

Here’s what Kwarteng had to say just yesterday.

And here’s his letter of resignation to Truss after the prime minister told him to go.

Truss gave him the boot in a desperate bid to save her own job, despite the calamitous mini budget being very much a joint effort between Numbers 10 and 11.

Not many people expect Truss to survive much longer.

Senior Tory MP (not a usual suspect): “she’s finished. It’s just a matter of time. And it’s not going to be much time.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 14, 2022

And these are our 27 favourite things people are saying about whatever the hell is going on by the time you read this.

1.

Very odd that the only time we ever saw him look happy in his job was at the Queen’s funeral. — Jon Richardson (@RonJichardson) October 14, 2022

2.

I literally have some cheese in my fridge that has lasted longer than Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 14, 2022

3.

“So we are looking for anybody who held the post of Chancellor in the UK government in 2022” pic.twitter.com/yJLPad0MfC — Mac (@Tweetgood_Mac) October 14, 2022

4.

All that she wants, is another Chancellor, she's gone tomorrow — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) October 14, 2022

5.

If Kwasi Kwarteng is sacked today, it would mean David Blaine spent more days hoisted above the Thames in a glass box, than he managed as Chancellor. — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) October 14, 2022

6.

“The PM is not going to sack you after a week. Sacked after 12 months – looks live you've fucked up. Sacked after a week – looks like he's fucked up.” Malcolm Tucker, The Thick Of It #KwasiKwarteng #LizTruss #sacked pic.twitter.com/3lFgNMJizb — Emily Death (@emilyfdeath) October 14, 2022

7.

'So Kwasi, there's a gap in your CV here of thirty-eight days; care to explain it?' pic.twitter.com/qXxm2Df9EL — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) October 14, 2022

8.

Sky news asking “But what happens to Kwasi Kwarteng now?” as if that is a thing anybody gives a flying fuck about. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 14, 2022

9.

Liz Truss has sacked Kwarteng for the crime of delivering the central plank of Liz Truss's policy. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) October 14, 2022

10.

Only 6 more Prime Ministers before Christmas. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 14, 2022

11.

In summary: How long? 30 days – Iain Macleod, Chancellor, died from heart attack, 1970 40 days – Kwasi Kwarteng, Chancellor 44 days – David Blaine in Perspex box 67 days – ‘Big’ Sam Allardyce 90 days – B&Q returns policy — Oly Duff (@olyduff) October 14, 2022

12.

Worried that if Kwasi Kwateng is sacked his replacement will just be a quasi Kwateng. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) October 14, 2022

13.

can’t believe the chancellor did all those tax cuts behind the prime minister’s back — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 14, 2022

14.