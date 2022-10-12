This delivery driver went the extra mile in this exchange and people loved it

Life

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘made me smile’ which, as the name suggests, describes itself as a ‘place to share things that made you smile or brightened up your day. A generally uplifting subReddit’.

And this is a classic of the genre, a delivery driver who went the extra mile in this exchange and raised a few smiles.

‘This DoorDash driver, with a great sense of humor,’ said artvandal_a who shared it over on Reddit.

It’s not exactly fresh out of the box by the looks of the date but it still delivered.

Here’s just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Lmao! “Wait faster”. That’s so great.’

CryBabyCentral Lol. I hope you doubled Tanner’s tip after this exchange

Tripple_T ‘New skill unlocked: Hurry up and wait- Time flows around you at an accelerated rate. To which hours fly by for the user. However once deactivated, only minutes have gone by.’

66Paranoid ‘This would definitely have me double the driver’s tip haha this is great.’

Source Reddit u/artvandal_a