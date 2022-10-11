This friendly Tinder chat went hilariously and excruciatingly off the rails

Life

As we never tire of saying, we’ve never been on Tinder (at least, not yet) but everything we know about it suggests we simply wouldn’t be able to cope.

And here’s yet another example, AKA why Tinder is a minefield, exhibit 346.

‘Am I missing something here?’ said DearRobertaSparrow who shared the exchange over on Reddit.

And here’s exactly what his fellow Redditors made of that.

“Why would I feel guilty?” “Here’s why you’d feel guilty.” “Sexist asshole.”

LET-ME-HAVE-A-NAAME ‘She womansnagged him.’

Ally ‘She seems … combative.’

queef_vaccuum ‘Yeeeah. I believe that communication is the best way to work things out but she pulled that out of nowhere and I really doubt she will be receptive.’

DearRobertaSparrow ‘That’s not even close to mansplaining. It was providing a counterpoint. Not to mention, does she think you wouldn’t say the exact same thing to a man? Sounds like kind of an idiot who just doesn’t like feeling like an idiot.’

JwPATX ‘I disagree that schadenfruede is inherently shameful. I can feel pleasure in other people’s suffering without any shame at all!’

DangerZoneh ‘Thanks for mansplaining.’

bangers132

And this person had the very best suggestion for how he should have responded.

“Ah yes, another of my guilty pleasures” ‘E – this is a tongue in cheek reference to the irony of her saying you shouldn’t be ashamed of anything that gives you pleasure, not… Whatever weirdness some of these replies are lol.’

epicmousestory ‘Lmao now I really want to see how they would’ve reacted to this reply.’

TheWiseRedditor

READ MORE

Just when this outrageous Tinder profile can’t get any funnier, along come their ‘interests’

Source Reddit u/DearRobertaSparrow