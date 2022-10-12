Politics

The Economist’s hilarious verdict on Liz Truss went wildly viral because it’s simply brutal

Poke Staff. Updated October 12th, 2022

It’s traditional for a new prime minister to enjoy a brief honeymoon period before reality kicks in and they are eventually forced from office.

Liz Truss, however, skipped the honeymoon and went straight to the ‘end of days’ bit and no verdict on her (sure to be brief) premiership will be more brutal than this, from the Economist.

It’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter because, well, best have a read for yourself.

Mega oof.

And you can read the Economist article in full here.

