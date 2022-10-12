Someone ‘well actually’ed an astronaut about space and got owned to the Moon and back

Social Media

Scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has been to the cinema and he came out with something niggling at him. Here’s his review.

Late to the party here, but In this year’s @TopGunMovie, @TomCruise’s character Maverick ejects from a hypersonic plane at Mach 10.5, before it crashed. He survived with no injuries. At that air speed, his body would splatter like a chainmail glove swatting a worm. Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/YP9IKVc8VS — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 9, 2022

Wait till he sees what Indiana Jones did with a fridge. His tweet got a lot of reactions, positive and negative – including these.

what neil fails to account for is that tom cruise is built different https://t.co/wIHwJsI4KL — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) October 9, 2022

I have a saying in the writers room: “Entertainment over logic.” If you want something that adamantly adheres to the facts, watch a documentary. https://t.co/aCTIsCFQJG — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) October 10, 2022

Then former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly turned up – and he had a good reason to offer a different viewpoint.

Depends on his altitude. I was going Mach 25 when I left the ISS on a spacewalk and that was just fine. https://t.co/w2LP91SX06 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 10, 2022

You can’t really argue with actual experience. Or can you? Someone named Dandy Lion could.

The takedowns were visible from space.

A *checks notes* gardener, explaining how space things work to, *checks notes again* an Astronaut who actually walked in space!?! Twitter is amazing. — Bruno Drundridge (@8runoDrundridge) October 10, 2022

We got a LIVE ONE HERE! A dude explaining space travel and speed to a fucking Astronaut. https://t.co/xuDPnI6QDh — Sketchy and Somewhat Organized NAFO Fella🇺🇦 (@AreaMan20410331) October 10, 2022

I think I'll take the word of the astronaut sir. Thanks anyway. https://t.co/9TkkHWq1be — Segun Maximus (@SegunMaximus) October 11, 2022

Saving forever. A gardener explaining how space works to the most accomplished astronaut in history. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/B6z1ROF0My — Minister Arius (@AriusMinister) October 11, 2022

Astronaut going into work tomorrow “you f*ing lied to me, didn’t you!” — Dav (@ksird) October 10, 2022

We’ll say one thing for Dandy Lion – they’re not backward at coming forward.

I aspire to have this much confidence in life https://t.co/cI1RFugPch — Baz (@DeGeaLeave) October 11, 2022

READ MORE

Someone mansplained space to this astronaut and the takedown was out of this world

Source Scott Kelly Image Scott Kelly, Dandy Lion