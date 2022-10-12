Social Media

Someone ‘well actually’ed an astronaut about space and got owned to the Moon and back

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 12th, 2022

Scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has been to the cinema and he came out with something niggling at him. Here’s his review.

Wait till he sees what Indiana Jones did with a fridge. His tweet got a lot of reactions, positive and negative – including these.

Then former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly turned up – and he had a good reason to offer a different viewpoint.

You can’t really argue with actual experience. Or can you? Someone named Dandy Lion could.

The takedowns were visible from space.

We’ll say one thing for Dandy Lion – they’re not backward at coming forward.

