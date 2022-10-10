Just when this outrageous Tinder profile can’t get any funnier, along come their ‘interests’

Life

Early days we know but leading contender for Tinder profile of the week is surely this, shared by hmad41 over on Reddit.

And just when you think it can’t get any better (worse), along come the interests. One in particular …

Never saw that coming.

‘Bro added the “feminism” in his bio 😂’

Crow9x9

5.9k ‘Don’t even.’

jedispiek ‘Women exist. ‘This guy: don’t even.’

TheWiseRedditor ‘If you read this, don’t even.’

WarSpaceMarine ‘Respectfully, I read this. ‘Don’t even.’

Binkybunz ‘If the sauce does not come on the side, I will send it back. I want garlic bread, toasted, not burnt. If it comes burnt, I will send it back.’

_fiveMoreMinutes “Want to swipe right on me? Don’t even.”

ami2weird4u

READ MORE

Simply 17 outrageously entitled and unfair reviews that backfired in magnificent style

Source Reddit u/hmad41