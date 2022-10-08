The takedown of this ‘sugar daddy’ scammer just gets better and better

Life

Becky Holmes is an expert when it comes to taking down scammers in the most entertaining way possible, and this latest effort is a classic of the genre.

You might remember Becky – @deathtospinach on Twitter – from her fabulous defenestration of a ‘romance scammer’ a couple of weeks ago.

And here’s what she’s been up to now …

Yesterday was a very exciting day as I was offered my very own sugar daddy To receive $3000 a week I just needed to pay a $30 deposit Clearly a most lucrative arrangement but my payment didn’t go through I’m starting to think NayPal isn’t as good as it’s more popular rival 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VScRiTO8AJ — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 3, 2022

And that exchange in full …





Boom.

Should have told him to deduct the 30 and send you the rest 🤣🤣 — Fleur BUTLER 🇮🇳🇫🇷🇬🇧 🇵🇹 #RejoinEU #FBPE (@bullrefuter) October 3, 2022

Oh Fleur you really don’t understand. Me sending the $30 was so that my handsome new sugar daddy knew I wasn’t a scammer. You can’t be too careful these days. You silly sausage! 🙄😂 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 3, 2022

Infected rectum. I think I sicked in my mouth a bit lol pic.twitter.com/zo6uxFLAxs — 🌻NotHappy🌻 (@Happy43589515) October 3, 2022

I am surprised you haven’t ended up on some sort of no scam list yet. Surely these “entrepreneurs” share a bad mark list, right? I mean, that would eliminate a lot of my weekly entertainment so I am sort of glad they don’t I guess, but still. — Iggy is blowing away 💨📚🌍☕ (@Iggy954) October 3, 2022

I’m on a lot of ‘suckers lists’ so it’s actually the opposite – my details get shared as someone that engages 😂 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 3, 2022

And if you don’t already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here!

And the even better news is that Becky has a book coming out packed full of all her encounters with online romance scammers.

It’s called Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You and you can read all about it here …

Just a cheeky little book push today I’m afraid… ‘Keanu Reeves Is NOT In Love With You’ is a look at the world of romance fraud – funny stuff, sad stuff and stuff that’s made me utterly livid Even though I’m still writing it, you can pre order now!https://t.co/d70Cf63nZc — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) October 7, 2022

