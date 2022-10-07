Piers Morgan owning Nadhim Zahawi over the mini budget ‘trainwreck’ is a very satisfying watch

Politics

Like the rest of the nation, we don’t see as much of Piers Morgan on the telly as we used to, but the former GMB man was back on the box on Thursday on BBC1’s Question Time.

There was a particular moment, when chancellor for a day Nadhim Zahawi kept mentioning Vladimir Putin so much in a discussion of the calamitous mini budget, that Morgan could take it no longer.

And a very satisfying watch it is too.

..Zahawi blames Putin for everything ..Audience laughs#BBCQT pic.twitter.com/5t194Yape8 — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) October 6, 2022

Morgan 1, Zahawi 0.

.@nadhimzahawi was laughed at by the audience on #BBCQT tonight and he deserves it but it’s not funny what @trussliz and @KwasiKwarteng have done to the economy. We need a general election to start mending the country. pic.twitter.com/nH3dj4hxEp — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) October 6, 2022

Nadhim Zahawi’s new career as a stand up gets off to a helluva start. pic.twitter.com/ZD6MG8Bfpe — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) October 7, 2022

Never been a big Piers Morgan fan but…… https://t.co/lf3Fx4Y98d — Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) October 6, 2022

It's a very bad day when you have to take lessons in morality from someone like Piers Morgan – but that's Zahawi for you https://t.co/RfZSdy0sXD — Slimshady (@Slimshady1961) October 7, 2022

It’s fair to say it was a livelier and more enjoyable watch than usual, not just because of Morgan, but because of the great Brian Cox. Just in case you missed this …

“There is no human being alive that can say actually say they’ve never made a mistake” “We’re not at a time where we can afford these kinds of mistakes” Brian Cox and @theblackfarmer debate Liz Truss’ leadership #bbcqt Watch on @bbciplayer: https://t.co/98O3XH3BLS pic.twitter.com/0JQAlcVZ9R — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 6, 2022

READ MORE

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @ukiswitheu