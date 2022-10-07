Politics

Piers Morgan owning Nadhim Zahawi over the mini budget ‘trainwreck’ is a very satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2022

Like the rest of the nation, we don’t see as much of Piers Morgan on the telly as we used to, but the former GMB man was back on the box on Thursday on BBC1’s Question Time.

There was a particular moment, when chancellor for a day Nadhim Zahawi kept mentioning Vladimir Putin so much in a discussion of the calamitous mini budget, that Morgan could take it no longer.

And a very satisfying watch it is too.

Morgan 1, Zahawi 0.

It’s fair to say it was a livelier and more enjoyable watch than usual, not just because of Morgan, but because of the great Brian Cox. Just in case you missed this …

Source Twitter @ukiswitheu