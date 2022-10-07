Brian Cox’ passionate Question Time criticism of Liz Truss is a truly glorious watch

Politics

Thursday night’s Question Time panel was asked something that has been the subject of much debate for several weeks.

Welcome back to Question Time You can watch now on @BBCOne or join the conversation using #bbcqt Here's our first question tonight pic.twitter.com/it0d2Fan90 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 6, 2022

Conservative cabinet member Nadhim Zahawi and failed Conservative parliamentary candidate and businessman Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones were predictably positive.

Actor Brian Cox, star of the RSC and NT, as well as many films and the award-winning TV series Succession, had a different view.

“There is no human being alive that can say actually say they’ve never made a mistake” “We’re not at a time where we can afford these kinds of mistakes” Brian Cox and @theblackfarmer debate Liz Truss' leadership #bbcqt Watch on @bbciplayer: https://t.co/98O3XH3BLS pic.twitter.com/0JQAlcVZ9R — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 6, 2022

We’re not at a time when we can afford these kind of mistakes. We’re in a very crucial position. We simply can’t afford these kind of mistakes and they’re being made time and time and time again – and it’s got to stop.

His words went down well in the studio and online.

Brian Cox is going full Logan Roy on #bbcqt — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 6, 2022

#BrianCox’s righteous anger speaks for most of us. Truss and her cronies should underestimate our collective fury at their peril. https://t.co/IURq1T9Nx3 — lifeintheartslane (@life_arts_lane) October 6, 2022

Good to see Brian Cox explode with rage at the attempt of a Tory panelist to defend the indefensible mini budget of Truss #bbcqt — Roy Bailey (@DrRoyBailey) October 6, 2022

Brian Cox absolutely destroys Liz Truss's failing government on live TV. The man is a national treasure. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Y661M2P3DP — Olaf Stando (@olafdoesstuff) October 6, 2022

It wasn’t the only thing he had to say about the prime minister. Watch the audience nod along to this condemnation.

“I just do not think she is the right person for the job. And I also don’t trust her… so, I ain’t a fan” Actor Brian Cox gives his verdict on Liz Truss’ premiership to date #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/oH44iP9kQh — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 6, 2022

It could have been a lot less safe for work.

