Brendan Gleeson’s SNL trailer might be the greatest of all time

Saturday Night Live’s guest host this weekend will be the brilliant and versatile actor, Brendan Gleeson. As always, SNL released a trailer for the show – but it went in a very different direction to the usual stand-up clip.

Feast your eyes on this.

Brendan Gleeson came here to do two things: host SNL and shred pic.twitter.com/vUMkXHycTL — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2022

Either that’s some spectacular editing or Mr. Gleeson has some pretty sick moves. It’s just spectacular editing, isn’t it?

‘Up yours, copper.’ has t-shirt slogan written all over it.

Twitter went wild for it – and not just the SNL fans.

Just in case you didn't already adore Brendan Gleeson https://t.co/v5T4qbX0Vx — John Balfe (@JohnBalfe) October 6, 2022

This is… the best SNL promo I’ve ever seen? https://t.co/K1w88jnvIv — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) October 5, 2022

This is great, he totally nailed this 🙂 https://t.co/1JzKbFKOCY — Scary Whitta @ TwitchCon (@garywhitta) October 6, 2022

this single trailer is the best snl has been in 10 years https://t.co/J5VVEP4aER — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) October 5, 2022

God I love him haha. I really hope he gets the Oscar next year. https://t.co/9lKonDriVC — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) October 6, 2022

Listening to Brendan Gleeson saying "Up yours, copper" is a now a part of my self-care routine. https://t.co/N0h4BXyrFH — Sam H🎃ward (@SamAHoward) October 6, 2022

Everything about Brendan Gleeson in this is absolutely magnificent. https://t.co/6AA8ryqnpL — Dave Fleming (@flemfest2016) October 6, 2022

The only snl video I've seen that has made me want to watch the show tbh https://t.co/eOowbaFefs — Bat Merry | wwdits (@thatsnicethat) October 6, 2022

I know I have a lot of issues with SNL, but I’ve watched this bit five times, and it only gets more delightful. https://t.co/7p7ifzcjrC pic.twitter.com/7ayhayvRNY — Kealeen Griffin (@keltothelean) October 6, 2022

This sounds like a plan.

Make Brendan Gleeson an unlockable character in a new Tony Hawk Pro Skater game https://t.co/OMA8tRfxUB — Casey Nugent (@CaseyNuge) October 6, 2022

Source SNL Image Screengrab