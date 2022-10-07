Brendan Gleeson’s SNL trailer might be the greatest of all time
Saturday Night Live’s guest host this weekend will be the brilliant and versatile actor, Brendan Gleeson. As always, SNL released a trailer for the show – but it went in a very different direction to the usual stand-up clip.
Feast your eyes on this.
Brendan Gleeson came here to do two things: host SNL and shred pic.twitter.com/vUMkXHycTL
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2022
Either that’s some spectacular editing or Mr. Gleeson has some pretty sick moves. It’s just spectacular editing, isn’t it?
‘Up yours, copper.’ has t-shirt slogan written all over it.
Twitter went wild for it – and not just the SNL fans.
1.
The GOAT https://t.co/7HRojGmO1F
— Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) October 6, 2022
2.
Just in case you didn't already adore Brendan Gleeson https://t.co/v5T4qbX0Vx
— John Balfe (@JohnBalfe) October 6, 2022
3.
This is… the best SNL promo I’ve ever seen? https://t.co/K1w88jnvIv
— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) October 5, 2022
4.
This is great, he totally nailed this 🙂 https://t.co/1JzKbFKOCY
— Scary Whitta @ TwitchCon (@garywhitta) October 6, 2022
5.
this single trailer is the best snl has been in 10 years https://t.co/J5VVEP4aER
— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) October 5, 2022
6.
God I love him haha. I really hope he gets the Oscar next year. https://t.co/9lKonDriVC
— Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) October 6, 2022
7.
Listening to Brendan Gleeson saying "Up yours, copper" is a now a part of my self-care routine. https://t.co/N0h4BXyrFH
— Sam H🎃ward (@SamAHoward) October 6, 2022
8.
Everything about Brendan Gleeson in this is absolutely magnificent. https://t.co/6AA8ryqnpL
— Dave Fleming (@flemfest2016) October 6, 2022
9.
The only snl video I've seen that has made me want to watch the show tbh https://t.co/eOowbaFefs
— Bat Merry | wwdits (@thatsnicethat) October 6, 2022
10.
I know I have a lot of issues with SNL, but I’ve watched this bit five times, and it only gets more delightful. https://t.co/7p7ifzcjrC pic.twitter.com/7ayhayvRNY
— Kealeen Griffin (@keltothelean) October 6, 2022
This sounds like a plan.
Make Brendan Gleeson an unlockable character in a new Tony Hawk Pro Skater game https://t.co/OMA8tRfxUB
— Casey Nugent (@CaseyNuge) October 6, 2022
