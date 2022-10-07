Celebrity

Brendan Gleeson’s SNL trailer might be the greatest of all time

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 7th, 2022

Saturday Night Live’s guest host this weekend will be the brilliant and versatile actor, Brendan Gleeson. As always, SNL released a trailer for the show – but it went in a very different direction to the usual stand-up clip.

Feast your eyes on this.

Either that’s some spectacular editing or Mr. Gleeson has some pretty sick moves. It’s just spectacular editing, isn’t it?

‘Up yours, copper.’ has t-shirt slogan written all over it.

Twitter went wild for it – and not just the SNL fans.

This sounds like a plan.

