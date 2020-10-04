Jim Carrey just made his debut as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live and it’s uncanny

You’ll be familiar with Alec Baldwin’s turn as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live but you probably haven’t seen Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.

Here he is making his debut last night.

And there’s more, starting with our favourite.

"Imagine if science, and karma, could somehow team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be…..I'm not saying I want it to happen….but imagine if it did." @JimCarrey #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/RqbxcunZFl — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) October 4, 2020

Harry on SNL with Jim Carrey tonight (via @thisbemesara)pic.twitter.com/Zk1wqiw1zq — HSD (@hsdaily) October 4, 2020

SNL jokes about Pres. Trump’s COVID diagnosis for the first time during the opening skit with Jim Carrey as Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/Sc4cX55iRA — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 4, 2020

WAP takes on a whole new meaning. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/V9RPI8MRy8 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2020

