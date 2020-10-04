Jim Carrey just made his debut as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live and it’s uncanny

You’ll be familiar with Alec Baldwin’s turn as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live but you probably haven’t seen Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.

Here he is making his debut last night.

And there’s more, starting with our favourite.

READ MORE

‘Took a pic of the cat looking out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god’

Source Twitter @nbcsnl