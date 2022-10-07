You won’t see a funnier or more frustrating Tinder rejection than this

Pics

If you go on Tinder then you’ll obviously suffer no end of rejections (very possibly we’re just speaking for ourselves here) to go with the happier matches.

But you surely won’t suffer a rejection funnier – or more frustrating – than this one, shared by Moakmeister over on Reddit .

Probably for the best.

‘Does this person think Europe is a country?’

VixNeko ‘Apparently so :/’

Moakmeister ‘I think they’re probably fairly well matched if the other person hasn’t even heard of Prague.’

Fordy4000 ‘Czech Mate.’

dontquotemeonthism8

READ MORE

The fury of this entitled guy trying to get stuff on the cheap is off the scale

Source Reddit u/Moakmeister