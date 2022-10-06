33 favourite takedowns of the Tories’ latest bogeyman – the anti-growth coalition

Politics

Liz Truss ended the Conservative Party Conference with what turned out to be a rousing speech, though the main reason it was so stirring was that the assembled Tories were able to unite in the face of a Greenpeace protest.

Her other triumph, from a Conservative point of view, was the enemy she manufactured, or rather her speech writers manufactured, to provide a ready-made slogan – the anti-growth coalition.

Truss lists her political enemies (the “anti-growth coalition”) Labour

Lib Dems

SNP

Unions

“Vested interests dressed up as think tanks”

Talking heads

Brexit deniers

Extinction rebellion pic.twitter.com/quk6cWDLqd — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 5, 2022

For a woman heading a party that has ruined the economy and who stole her ‘Growth, growth, growth’ buzz phrase from a fairly recent Keir Starmer speech, it was a bold move.

Minister with several portfolios, Nadhim Zahawi, jumped right on the bandwagon.

Voters will have a clear choice. The Pro Growth Government of @trussliz or the Anti Growth Coalition. — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) October 5, 2022

Much mockery ensued.

1.

Liz Truss monitoring the “Anti Growth Coalition” – not pictured, the members of her government missing courage, heart and brains… pic.twitter.com/XLAM3lHXnW — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 5, 2022

2.

I'm going to stick my neck out here and say no normal person will have any idea what "anti-growth coalition" means — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 5, 2022

3.

You’ll hear “Anti-growth Coalition” a lot in the coming weeks. A new buzz phrase!But it’s they that have damaged the economy and hurt every family in the country Remember👇 Levelling up=voting for kids not to have food in a pandemic! Get Brexit Done= but still isn’t done — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 5, 2022

4.

But most of these 'anti-growth' people are the ones who keep pointing out how stupid it was to withdraw from the largest free market on the planet. It's just deeply, deeply weird to ignore the measurable & obvious damage this has done, is doing & will continue to do to 'growth'. https://t.co/2LncTMzGaM — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 5, 2022

5.

A journalist just has to ask Liz Truss whether Notting Hill resident David Cameron, Theresa May and long-time Islingtonian Boris Johnson were part of the anti-growth coalition and the whole thing collapses under its own contradictions — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) October 5, 2022

6.

The leaders of the anti-growth coalition have been the four Tory PMs who have seen growth fall well below the average growth under the last Labour government. Truss worked for the first 3 of them, including in the Treasury. — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 5, 2022

7.

‘Nobody expects the anti growth coalition …’ pic.twitter.com/lBBuj7ivNX — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 5, 2022

8.

Just waiting for someone to ask No 10 if King Charles is part of the anti-growth coalition now — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) October 5, 2022

9.

Let's see who the anti-growth coalition really i- pic.twitter.com/5KYAmmXfZF — Sam Ashworth-Hayes (@SAshworthHayes) October 5, 2022

10.

If you’re pro free trade with the largest trading bloc on our doorstep If you’re pro investment into our public services …you’re anti growth. If you’re pro trade barriers to the world If you’re pro cutting taxes for groups that don’t reinvest …you’re pro growth. Got it? — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 6, 2022

11.

Labour, the SNP, Lib Dems, Unions, environmentalists… I'm a bit worried the anti-growth coalition makes up 70% of the country. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) October 5, 2022

12.

Growth in inflation.

Growth in mortgage payments.

Growth in fuel bills.

Growth in crime.

Growth in NHS waiting times.

Growth in court backlogs.

Growth in far-right rhetoric.

Growth in government lawbreaking. Sign me up to that coalition. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) October 5, 2022

13.

The more I stare at the phrase "Anti Growth Coalition" the more it begins to look like the fake science secret ingredient on a tube of cream for haemorrhoids. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) October 5, 2022

14.

Just taken the drumming job with Anti Growth Coalition — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) October 5, 2022

15.

At least the anti growth coalition is growing. The BBC, North London, taxis, Extinction rebellion, Remainers, Starmer, podcasts, Sturgeon, Drakeford….who have we missed? Hints of Trump. Talk about your enemies more than your vision. — Matt Frei (@mattfrei) October 5, 2022

16.

Brave of Liz Truss to accuse unions and opponents of being part of an ‘anti-growth coalition’. Especially when the Tories are presiding over: ⬇️the worst economic growth in the G7

⬇️the worst real wage growth in the G7

⬇️the worst investment in the G7 — Frances O'Grady (@FrancesOGrady) October 5, 2022

17.