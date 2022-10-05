News

The funniest bit of Greenpeace’s Truss protest was when they pulled out the second banner

John Plunkett. Updated October 5th, 2022

Liz Truss’s first speech as prime minister to the Conservative party conference was interrupted by protestors from Greenpeace asking: ‘Who voted for this?’

And there was lots to admire about it, obviously. But surely the best – and funniest – moment was when their banner was ripped out of their hands, only for them to rummage around in their bag and pull out another one.

Now that’s magic!

8

To conclude …

And also this …

READ MORE

Liz Truss walked on to M People’s Moving On Up and it was a glorious self-own

Source Twitter @SkyNews