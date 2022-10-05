The funniest bit of Greenpeace’s Truss protest was when they pulled out the second banner

News

Liz Truss’s first speech as prime minister to the Conservative party conference was interrupted by protestors from Greenpeace asking: ‘Who voted for this?’

And there was lots to admire about it, obviously. But surely the best – and funniest – moment was when their banner was ripped out of their hands, only for them to rummage around in their bag and pull out another one.

BREAKING 🚨

Greenpeace activists have interrupted @TrussLiz speech at #CPC22 to denounce the prime minister ‘shredding’ her party’s 2019 manifesto promises. The PM is U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections. Who voted for this? pic.twitter.com/f2SSn7hBu3 — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) October 5, 2022

Love how easily the Tory security system for conference speeches (letting a guy grab the flag) is beaten by packing a second flag pic.twitter.com/1XlVSk60pe — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 5, 2022

THEY BOUGHT MORE THAN ONE SIGN pic.twitter.com/rXW72PENcm — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 5, 2022

You know, there’s an argument for redesigning this banner so that it doesn’t look as if you’re saying that Greenpeace voted for this. pic.twitter.com/2c6r5eafZ1 — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) October 5, 2022

