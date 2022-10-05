News

Liz Truss walked on to M People’s Moving On Up and it was a glorious self-own

John Plunkett. Updated October 5th, 2022

Liz Truss made her first speech as prime minister to the Tory party conference today and rumour had it before she appeared on stage in Birmingham that she would walk onto a ’90s banger.

And it turned out that tune was M People’s Moving On Up, to go with her ‘Getting Britain Moving’ slogan.

Except whoever chose it surely didn’t take a close enough look at the lyrics. Because, well, look.

And here they are again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Sounds about right.

And it was pretty much all anyone was talking about. Well, until those Greenpeace protestors turned up in glorious style. But that’s another story …

But perhaps most important of all, this.

