Liz Truss walked on to M People’s Moving On Up and it was a glorious self-own

News

Liz Truss made her first speech as prime minister to the Tory party conference today and rumour had it before she appeared on stage in Birmingham that she would walk onto a ’90s banger.

And it turned out that tune was M People’s Moving On Up, to go with her ‘Getting Britain Moving’ slogan.

She chose ‘Movin’ On Up’ for her entrance song. Trying to distance herself from the last 12 years of Tory failure? It won’t work. pic.twitter.com/Q1qZ0U3l9b — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 5, 2022

Except whoever chose it surely didn’t take a close enough look at the lyrics. Because, well, look.

Liz Truss walks on to Moving on Up. Err – here are the lyrics pic.twitter.com/K7JviUt3V0 — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) October 5, 2022

And here they are again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Sounds about right.

And it was pretty much all anyone was talking about. Well, until those Greenpeace protestors turned up in glorious style. But that’s another story …

Liz Truss walks on stage to Movin' On Up, which starts "you've done me wrong, your time is up" — Dominic Penna (@DominicPenna) October 5, 2022

PM arrives to M-People. “Movin’ on up, you’re movin’ on out” — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 5, 2022

Liz Truss walks out for her conference speech to the tune of 'Movin' on Up' which I presume is a tribute to inflation and interest rates — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 5, 2022

Quite bold to be choosing M People “Moving on Up,” considering some of the lyrics. pic.twitter.com/dFmxewdeAK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 5, 2022

'Movin on up… nothing can stop me!' Well, except for the markets. The Bank of England. An internal rebellion by her own MPs just a month after she took office. https://t.co/C83YJ2VAYX — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 5, 2022

More lyrics from Truss's entry song Movin' on Up Just who do you think you are?

Stop actin' like some kind of star

Just who do you think you are?#ConservativePartyconference — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) October 5, 2022

Truss uses "moving on up" to introduce her speech. "Move right out of here, baby, go on pack your bags" Sounds about right. #CPC22 — chiller ★ (@chiller) October 5, 2022

The first verse of 'Movin' On Up' by M-People goes "You've done me wrong, your time is up

"You took a sip from the devil's cup

"You broke my heart, there's no way back

"Move right out of here, baby, go on pack your bags." Great choice, Liz. — OH GOD, WHAT NOW? Formerly Remainiacs (@OhGodWhatNowPod) October 5, 2022

Interestingly, Movin’ On Up is from the M People album ‘Elegant Slumming’. — Mark Kieran #StopTheRot ✊🇪🇺 (@MarkKieranUK) October 5, 2022

PM's speech delayed as she's still searching for the hero inside herself, say reports. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) October 5, 2022

Things currently Movin' On Up: ⬆️ Interest rates

⬆️ Energy bills

⬆️ Bankers bonuses

⬆️ Labour poll ratings pic.twitter.com/U5crU0q0N0 — Jack Blanchard (@Jack_Blanchard_) October 5, 2022

Liz Truss apparently coming on to ‘Moving on Up’ – if I was @MPeopleHeatherS I’d be FEWMIN. — Glen Mitchell 🇺🇦 🐝 🌹🌈 (@GlenMitchell1) October 5, 2022

But perhaps most important of all, this.

M People singer Heather Small's son is a Labour councillor. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 5, 2022

So she went with M-Peoples ‘Movin’ On Up’. Fun fact, Heather Small’s son is a Labour councillor. You just know she didn’t ask permission to use the tune. I hope M-People tell her to get fucked. — jojo77 (@other_mrs) October 5, 2022

READ MORE

Suella Braverman said she dreams of flying migrants to Rwanda and Gary Lineker had the best response