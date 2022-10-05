News

Suella Braverman said she dreams of flying migrants to Rwanda and Gary Lineker had the best response

John Plunkett. Updated October 5th, 2022

New Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been at the Conservative party conference sharing the things she really, really dreams about.

And it turns out the thing she’s most excited about is seeing a plane full of people who had come to these shores seeking a home and a fresh start packed off to Rwanda. Presumably while she waves it away from the runway.

It’s not just her dream – it’s her obsession.

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

… Surely Gary Lineker said it best.

He might not have spoken for everyone. Just most people …

