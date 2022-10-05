Suella Braverman said she dreams of flying migrants to Rwanda and Gary Lineker had the best response

News

New Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been at the Conservative party conference sharing the things she really, really dreams about.

And it turns out the thing she’s most excited about is seeing a plane full of people who had come to these shores seeking a home and a fresh start packed off to Rwanda. Presumably while she waves it away from the runway.

It’s not just her dream – it’s her obsession.

‘I would love to be having a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda. That’s my dream. That’s my obsession’ Home Secretary Suella Braverman pic.twitter.com/BxuEoR1lrU — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) October 4, 2022

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

Something deeply wrong with her on a fundamental moral basis pic.twitter.com/aQFuiLZS6t — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) October 4, 2022

She has a dream. https://t.co/YrF4FILZ2N — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 4, 2022

I can (maybe) understand someone reluctantly (and wrongly) supporting the Rwanda policy as a necessary evil, but I can’t understand someone actively celebrating it. That takes a particularly cruel personality. pic.twitter.com/m322UheOXv — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) October 4, 2022

Sick. Absolutely sick.Even if this comes out of pure ignorance (and she should not be ignorant) it is abhorrent. Revelling in the suffering of others; in the punishment of a ‘category’ of person. Cruelty personified. https://t.co/RjYDVoHk8D — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) October 4, 2022

The smile as she says this Good lord pic.twitter.com/jkYJPjZ41I — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 4, 2022

… Surely Gary Lineker said it best.

Someone’s dream is a fellow human being’s nightmare. https://t.co/OeGRiUw8XK — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 4, 2022

He might not have spoken for everyone. Just most people …

This is one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen for a long time. Her gleeful mannerisms and that plane-flying-off thing she does with her arm. Stuck for words about how repulsive this is, tbh… — Bob’s mum (@HfromWales) October 4, 2022

Suella Braverman's father came to the UK from Kenya seeking refuge, after being forced out in the 1960s. This country gave him and his family the opportunity to live here and flourish. The right thing to do. His daughter wants to deport modern refugees to Rwanda https://t.co/SrUHb3zfxB — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 4, 2022

Children of immigrants who despise other immigrants probably shouldn’t be in charge of immigration policy. They often seem to be dealing with personal issues that shouldn’t be anywhere near the political space. People who protected & defended their parents might do a better job. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 4, 2022

'… or, as the woke Metropolitan elite call them, "humans"…' pic.twitter.com/j2jm85Ox6m — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 5, 2022

READ MORE

You have to admire the next level stamina of this Donald Trump troll

Source Twitter @PhantomPower14