This sweary ‘James Bond chord’ tutorial might be the best guitar lesson ever

Whether you’re interested in learning to play the guitar or not, this tutorial from TikToker Jord – @jrw21 – is unmissable. It’s also quite sweary.

“Oh, Mr Goldfinger, yeah. Come in. We’ve got space for you to have a haircut. Come on, sit down here. Fuckin’ jokin’, dickhead. I’m not really a barber. I’m fuckin’ James Bond. Short back and blow your fuckin’ head off. Tw*t!”

It’s almost like listening to Daniel Craig. The clip is rapidly going viral, at well over a million views on TikTok and rising, with people leaving comments like these –

Never knew James Bond was from Sheffield.

Sam Chappers

Nailed the script too. Thought you were Roger Moore.

Vickey Davis

Think we’ve found the next 007.

Sam

The hilarious video has had even more views in less time since it was shared on Twitter.

Could be the best video ever made pic.twitter.com/wUtBM3oN80 — H (@BRITT4INE) September 30, 2022

Tweeters loved it at least as much as the TikTok users had.

Better than all James Bond films https://t.co/k9OYX8TdYY — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) October 1, 2022

I’ve watched this 007 times. https://t.co/rAYBcoLamY — Ilya Naishuller (@Naishuller) October 1, 2022

This accent 😂 i’d listen to this guy read his grocery list https://t.co/49PUXXXyYd — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) October 1, 2022

Hire this man to write the next Bond movie. https://t.co/NmfR4xzmim — Paul Barrie (@PaulBarriefilms) October 1, 2022

In case you were feeling a little short-changed by the tutorial, there was an update.

Don’t forget to do the James Bond diss first.

Source @jrw21 Image Screengrab