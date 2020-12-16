This guitarist’s duet with a cat messing around on a keyboard is simply purrfect

This clip of a duet featuring a cat messing around on a keyboard and a very clever guitarist went viral because it’s just so brilliantly done.

It’s from @akizguitar over on TikTok and went viral after it was shared by @thegallowboob on Twitter.

someone did a collab tiktok with a cat and it’s perfect pic.twitter.com/8ckEIRo51y — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

The cat’s playing has a contemplative, searching quality, reminiscent of Thelonious Monk’s solo work. A little derivative, in my opinion, but the talent is definitely there. — Random Outdated-Reference Generator (@ApostateHymnals) December 15, 2020

Purr fect — ILuv2Dance, MSc. 🌊 (@ILuv2Dance) December 15, 2020

Love the pauses where the cat is like, “blown your mind yet?” 🤣 — Just a Guy from the Bronx…🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Ragerover97) December 15, 2020

Is that Cat Stevens? — Tin Foil Awards (@TinFoilAwards) December 15, 2020

Here is another one! Go follow them on tiktok here if you want to: https://t.co/hSA704qbps pic.twitter.com/WflYfIGvMC — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

