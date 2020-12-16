This guitarist’s duet with a cat messing around on a keyboard is simply purrfect

This clip of a duet featuring a cat messing around on a keyboard and a very clever guitarist went viral because it’s just so brilliantly done.

@akizguitar##duet with @mars.gilmanov still working on my phrasing with maestro cat. ##fy ##fyp ##cat ##guitar♬ оригинальный звук – Марсель Гильманов

It’s from @akizguitar over on TikTok and went viral after it was shared by @thegallowboob on Twitter.

Source TikTok @akizguitar