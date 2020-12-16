This guitarist’s duet with a cat messing around on a keyboard is simply purrfect
This clip of a duet featuring a cat messing around on a keyboard and a very clever guitarist went viral because it’s just so brilliantly done.
@akizguitar##duet with @mars.gilmanov still working on my phrasing with maestro cat. ##fy ##fyp ##cat ##guitar♬ оригинальный звук – Марсель Гильманов
It’s from @akizguitar over on TikTok and went viral after it was shared by @thegallowboob on Twitter.
someone did a collab tiktok with a cat and it’s perfect pic.twitter.com/8ckEIRo51y
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020
The cat’s playing has a contemplative, searching quality, reminiscent of Thelonious Monk’s solo work. A little derivative, in my opinion, but the talent is definitely there.
— Random Outdated-Reference Generator (@ApostateHymnals) December 15, 2020
Purr fect
— ILuv2Dance, MSc. 🌊 (@ILuv2Dance) December 15, 2020
Love the pauses where the cat is like, “blown your mind yet?” 🤣
— Just a Guy from the Bronx…🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Ragerover97) December 15, 2020
Is that Cat Stevens?
— Tin Foil Awards (@TinFoilAwards) December 15, 2020
Here is another one! Go follow them on tiktok here if you want to: https://t.co/hSA704qbps pic.twitter.com/WflYfIGvMC
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020
And follow the @thegallowboob over on Twitter here.
Source TikTok @akizguitar Twitter @thegallowboob