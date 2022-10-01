A French TV show invited people with unusual laughs on together and it’s quite the watch (sound up!)

Videos

The clip of this French TV show has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

The producers invited a bunch of people with laughs that are best described as unusual to appear together and it might just be the most fun 43 seconds you spend today.

French TV show invited people with unusual laughs to sit together….. the outcome is fucking brilliant. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysoYFeqUaw — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) September 30, 2022

Just fabulous.

This has blown my phone up 🤯. Laughter is great medicine. You can’t help but laugh when watching it. — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) October 1, 2022

I just realized, that behind each one are a picture of the most similar thing that sounds like pic.twitter.com/IGtYBSYG8X — Gorzeskol (@ErRangelRangel) October 1, 2022

This literally sounds like the background conversations in the cantina scene in Star Wars. — Todd Van Allen (@heyitstva) September 30, 2022

(CC @ManMadeMoon )

GODDAMMIT WHY DID YOU MAKE ME DO THIS🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CA4zmTgbSi — watkin comma kevin (@thatKevinGuy) September 30, 2022

We’re with @RexChapman.

You didn’t know you needed these 43-seconds today but you totally did… https://t.co/3ts590tmf1 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 30, 2022

Source Twitter @AFC_GLEN H/T @RexChapman