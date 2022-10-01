Videos

A French TV show invited people with unusual laughs on together and it’s quite the watch (sound up!)

Poke Staff. Updated October 1st, 2022

The clip of this French TV show has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

The producers invited a bunch of people with laughs that are best described as unusual to appear together and it might just be the most fun 43 seconds you spend today.

Just fabulous.

We’re with @RexChapman.

Source Twitter @AFC_GLEN H/T @RexChapman