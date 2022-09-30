18 favourite reactions to Labour’s 33-point lead in the polls

Politics

Liz Truss hasn’t even been prime minister for a month, but she has crashed the pound, almost destroyed pension funds, ruined the mortgage market – not to mention the pork market – and humiliated herself on local radio.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that the results of several polls released on Thursday show the Tories a long way behind Labour.

Some huge polls this evening: 🔴 @YouGov 33 point lead for Labour

🔴 @Survation 21 point lead for Labour

🔴 @DeltapollUK 19 point lead for Labour

🔴 @RedfieldWilton 17 point lead for Labour Gives you an idea of the public reaction to the events of the last week… — TLDR News UK (@TLDRNewsUK) September 29, 2022

Our latest VI poll has Labour with a *33pt* lead over the Tories, the highest of any recorded poll since the late 1990s. (Fieldwork 28-29 Sep) Con: 21% (-7 from 23-25 Sep)

Lab: 54% (+9)

Lib Dem: 7% (-2)

Green: 6% (-1)

Reform UK: 4% (+1)

SNP: 5% (+1)https://t.co/qjE87FPC0i pic.twitter.com/ddQLH2tixo — YouGov (@YouGov) September 29, 2022

What *That* YouGov poll could look like in a General Election: LAB: 498 (+296)

CON: 61 (-304)

SNP: 36 (-12)

LDM: 29 (+18)

PLC: 4 (=)

Others: 2 (+2)

GRN: 1 (=) NI: 18 Labour Majority of 346 pic.twitter.com/E2cXu5LNAo — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) September 29, 2022

To really hammer home just how devastating a blow this would be in a general election …

If this poll was repeated at a general election Labour would win a 182 seat majority. Conservative MPs losing their seats would include Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Iain Duncan Smith, Penny Mordaunt, Steve Baker, Grant Shapps, Andrea Leadsom, Andrea Jenkyns and Dominic Raab. pic.twitter.com/35wx8SRMmX — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 26, 2022

These reactions have it covered.

1.

Usual caveats about isolated polls, etc, but I sense the UK public *may* be trying to tell the government something. https://t.co/J3mgn7uBin — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) September 29, 2022

2.

I'm genuinely speechless https://t.co/OooBVFy7lD — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) September 29, 2022

3.

4.

5.

Sitcom pitch: the leader of the Tories and the chief whip must maintain tight control over their one other MP https://t.co/0gyeHUaTFf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 29, 2022

6.

Nothing that taking the top band of tax down to 35% won't fix. https://t.co/1pYqHpEWS9 — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) September 29, 2022

7.

I imagine Liz Truss will say the multiple poll results showing a Tory wipeout is because of Putin — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 29, 2022

8.

It's usually the new PM that gets the bounce. 😲 https://t.co/la03GPzPzm — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 29, 2022

9.