18 favourite reactions to Labour’s 33-point lead in the polls

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 30th, 2022

Liz Truss hasn’t even been prime minister for a month, but she has crashed the pound, almost destroyed pension funds, ruined the mortgage market – not to mention the pork market – and humiliated herself on local radio.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that the results of several polls released on Thursday show the Tories a long way behind Labour.

To really hammer home just how devastating a blow this would be in a general election …

These reactions have it covered.

