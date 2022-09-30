18 favourite reactions to Labour’s 33-point lead in the polls
Liz Truss hasn’t even been prime minister for a month, but she has crashed the pound, almost destroyed pension funds, ruined the mortgage market – not to mention the pork market – and humiliated herself on local radio.
It’s no surprise, therefore, that the results of several polls released on Thursday show the Tories a long way behind Labour.
Some huge polls this evening:
🔴 @YouGov 33 point lead for Labour
🔴 @Survation 21 point lead for Labour
🔴 @DeltapollUK 19 point lead for Labour
🔴 @RedfieldWilton 17 point lead for Labour
Gives you an idea of the public reaction to the events of the last week…
— TLDR News UK (@TLDRNewsUK) September 29, 2022
Our latest VI poll has Labour with a *33pt* lead over the Tories, the highest of any recorded poll since the late 1990s. (Fieldwork 28-29 Sep)
Con: 21% (-7 from 23-25 Sep)
Lab: 54% (+9)
Lib Dem: 7% (-2)
Green: 6% (-1)
Reform UK: 4% (+1)
SNP: 5% (+1)https://t.co/qjE87FPC0i pic.twitter.com/ddQLH2tixo
— YouGov (@YouGov) September 29, 2022
What *That* YouGov poll could look like in a General Election:
LAB: 498 (+296)
CON: 61 (-304)
SNP: 36 (-12)
LDM: 29 (+18)
PLC: 4 (=)
Others: 2 (+2)
GRN: 1 (=)
NI: 18
Labour Majority of 346 pic.twitter.com/E2cXu5LNAo
— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) September 29, 2022
To really hammer home just how devastating a blow this would be in a general election …
If this poll was repeated at a general election Labour would win a 182 seat majority.
Conservative MPs losing their seats would include Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Iain Duncan Smith, Penny Mordaunt, Steve Baker, Grant Shapps, Andrea Leadsom, Andrea Jenkyns and Dominic Raab. pic.twitter.com/35wx8SRMmX
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 26, 2022
These reactions have it covered.
1.
Usual caveats about isolated polls, etc, but I sense the UK public *may* be trying to tell the government something. https://t.co/J3mgn7uBin
— Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) September 29, 2022
2.
I'm genuinely speechless https://t.co/OooBVFy7lD
— Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) September 29, 2022
3.
Sorrywhatpardon? https://t.co/xculMt4rGN
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 29, 2022
4.
Oh bollocks. pic.twitter.com/nf364up2Iq
— Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 29, 2022
5.
Sitcom pitch: the leader of the Tories and the chief whip must maintain tight control over their one other MP https://t.co/0gyeHUaTFf
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 29, 2022
6.
Nothing that taking the top band of tax down to 35% won't fix. https://t.co/1pYqHpEWS9
— David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) September 29, 2022
7.
I imagine Liz Truss will say the multiple poll results showing a Tory wipeout is because of Putin
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 29, 2022
8.
It's usually the new PM that gets the bounce. 😲 https://t.co/la03GPzPzm
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 29, 2022
9.
That sound you just heard is Liz Truss being pushed out of a window https://t.co/dTJnSqaMEx
— Tom Whyman (@HealthUntoDeath) September 29, 2022