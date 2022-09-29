Politics

Angela Rayner had the savage final word on Liz Truss’s woeful local radio round

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2022

Liz Truss’s disastrous round of BBC local radio interviews are the only story in town today, and if you haven’t heard any of them, this is surely the pick of the bunch.

You can hear a bunch more (and our 23 favourite things people said about them) over here.

But the savage final word must surely go to Angela Rayner.

‘Liz Truss has finally broken her long painful silence with a series of short painful silences.’

Ooof.

The Labour deputy leader appears to be making a habit of this sort of thing.

READ MORE

23 funniest things people said about Liz Truss’s calamitous local radio interviews

Source Twitter @AngelaRayner