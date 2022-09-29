Angela Rayner had the savage final word on Liz Truss’s woeful local radio round

Politics

Liz Truss’s disastrous round of BBC local radio interviews are the only story in town today, and if you haven’t heard any of them, this is surely the pick of the bunch.

Sweet lord. The PM is literally lost for words on BBC Stoke when questioned about mortgages. pic.twitter.com/BGCv0RfMBR — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) September 29, 2022

You can hear a bunch more (and our 23 favourite things people said about them) over here.

But the savage final word must surely go to Angela Rayner.

Liz Truss has finally broken her long painful silence with a series of short painful silences. People desperately needed reassurance on prices, mortgages and pensions. She’s demonstrated why she can’t be trusted with Britain’s economy.#BBCLocalRadiohttps://t.co/llzyTrNymO — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) September 29, 2022

‘Liz Truss has finally broken her long painful silence with a series of short painful silences.’

Ooof.

Would love to have thought of that line. Superb https://t.co/qcMAQYdfp5 — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 29, 2022

"Liz Truss has finally broken her long painful silence with a series of short painful silences." @AngelaRayner just gets better and better. — Sophie Heawood (@heawood) September 29, 2022

"Liz Truss has finally broken her long painful silence with a series of short painful silences." ~AA https://t.co/RXyVi3v9zD pic.twitter.com/KqNkrDQBFd — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 29, 2022

What a line 🤣 👏👏👏 https://t.co/hs2m8X2ni8 — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) September 29, 2022

The Labour deputy leader appears to be making a habit of this sort of thing.

“Liz Truss has also crashed the pork market. That is a disgrace.” Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner takes aim at the Conservatives with a list of perceived failures and ends it with an impression of the prime minister. Live updates: https://t.co/Jen3WAE9Ah pic.twitter.com/gBpME0yOU4 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2022

