Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page, take the rest of the week off

News

We’re only a few weeks into the Liz Truss premiership and it’s going precisely as well as every right-thinking person thought it would.

It’s going so well, in fact, that some Tory MPs are already reported to be writing their letters of no confidence.

And for a measure of precisely how well she’s doing, look no further than the value of the pound on the currency markets. And no-one summed it up better than today’s Daily Star.

Who ever writes the Daily Star headlines is a genius. pic.twitter.com/Gt6Q5RweLZ — Nick Anstead (@NickAnstead) September 26, 2022

And here it is again, just in case you’re not able to see it in all its glory.

And just a little bit of the praise people had for it today.

1.

Gotta love Daily Star front pages. pic.twitter.com/nihQgx80qy — Damon (@damocrat) September 26, 2022

2.

The Daily Star is going to pay dearly for this pic.twitter.com/vFsAEhf1bo — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 27, 2022

3.

The wag who regularly comes up with hilarious @dailystar front pages is playing a blinder https://t.co/deOsDfQnmv — Lorraine (@reallorraine) September 27, 2022

4.

Very very good pic.twitter.com/Hqc3uCz8T5 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 26, 2022

5.

The Daily Star headline writers have been on good form for a while, but here's another cracker… pic.twitter.com/F1U6FzUKmj — Alastair Thomson (@FinanceDirCFO) September 27, 2022

6.

7.

A cracking front page from the Daily Star. Can't wait to read those fascinating facts pic.twitter.com/y9DDQlDX02 — simon read (@simonnread) September 26, 2022

To conclude …

As Politico notes, when the Daily Star splashes on politics, the government is in trouble https://t.co/ms3AYD8OoT — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) September 27, 2022

READ MORE

It looks like MPs have already sent in letters of no confidence in Liz Truss – 14 best reactions

Source Twitter @NickAnstead