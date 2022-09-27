Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page, take the rest of the week off
We’re only a few weeks into the Liz Truss premiership and it’s going precisely as well as every right-thinking person thought it would.
It’s going so well, in fact, that some Tory MPs are already reported to be writing their letters of no confidence.
And for a measure of precisely how well she’s doing, look no further than the value of the pound on the currency markets. And no-one summed it up better than today’s Daily Star.
Who ever writes the Daily Star headlines is a genius. pic.twitter.com/Gt6Q5RweLZ
— Nick Anstead (@NickAnstead) September 26, 2022
And here it is again, just in case you’re not able to see it in all its glory.
And just a little bit of the praise people had for it today.
1.
Gotta love Daily Star front pages. pic.twitter.com/nihQgx80qy
— Damon (@damocrat) September 26, 2022
2.
The Daily Star is going to pay dearly for this pic.twitter.com/vFsAEhf1bo
— Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 27, 2022
3.
The wag who regularly comes up with hilarious @dailystar front pages is playing a blinder https://t.co/deOsDfQnmv
— Lorraine (@reallorraine) September 27, 2022
4.
Very very good pic.twitter.com/Hqc3uCz8T5
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 26, 2022
5.
The Daily Star headline writers have been on good form for a while, but here's another cracker… pic.twitter.com/F1U6FzUKmj
— Alastair Thomson (@FinanceDirCFO) September 27, 2022
6.
An absolute banger from the @dailystar pic.twitter.com/y0AVa4yA41
— Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) September 26, 2022
7.
A cracking front page from the Daily Star. Can't wait to read those fascinating facts pic.twitter.com/y9DDQlDX02
— simon read (@simonnread) September 26, 2022
To conclude …
As Politico notes, when the Daily Star splashes on politics, the government is in trouble https://t.co/ms3AYD8OoT
— Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) September 27, 2022
