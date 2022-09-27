News

Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page, take the rest of the week off

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2022

We’re only a few weeks into the Liz Truss premiership and it’s going precisely as well as every right-thinking person thought it would.

It’s going so well, in fact, that some Tory MPs are already reported to be writing their letters of no confidence.

And for a measure of precisely how well she’s doing, look no further than the value of the pound on the currency markets. And no-one summed it up better than today’s Daily Star.

And here it is again, just in case you’re not able to see it in all its glory.

And just a little bit of the praise people had for it today.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @NickAnstead