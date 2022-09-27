It looks like MPs have already sent in letters of no confidence in Liz Truss – 14 best reactions

Politics

Liz Truss is fast becoming the future answer to a quiz question about disastrous starts to a prime ministerial run – and if the rumours are true, the honeymoon period could be combined with receiving the divorce papers.

BREAKING: Letters of no confidence in Liz Truss are already coming in, according to reports pic.twitter.com/r5rNTFx4es — The National (@ScotNational) September 26, 2022

Since no MPs have gone on the record, all eyes and ears are on Sir Graham Brady of the 1922 Committee, who became the focus in the run-up to Boris Johnson’s demise.

This could be a very brief premiership indeed. Could the 1922 force another leadership election if enough letters of no confidence arrive? — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) September 26, 2022

Just because there’s no evidence, doesn’t mean there are no comments – and these are the pick of the crop.

1.

Absolutely disgusted to hear that Tory MPs did not even wait for me to completely destroy the economy and start World War 3 before they started writing their letters of no confidencehttps://t.co/h6kJykEkDH — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 26, 2022

2.

Letters of no confidence have already gone in?

Boy oh boy. Thank god we didn't choose chaos with Ed Miliband. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) September 26, 2022

3.

BREAKING: You will be devastated to hear the 1922 Committee is already receiving letters of no confidence in Liz Truss 😭 — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) September 26, 2022

4.

Letters of no confidence being submitted as the pound tanks, so Liz Truss, as promised, is ready to hit the ground pic.twitter.com/IhUdtfcP9P — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 26, 2022

5.

If Tory MPs really are sending in letters of no confidence in Liz Truss, you have to ask what took them so long? https://t.co/MK4oFd0b0Q — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) September 26, 2022

6.

Do you think at this point Tory MPs just have letters of no confidence saved as a template on their desktops?

“Dear (insert name), I have supported your leadership for the last (x) weeks…” — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 26, 2022

7.