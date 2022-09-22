News

Donald Trump says he could declassify documents just by thinking it – 17 telepathic takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2022

Donald Trump has made his first television appearance since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate which turned up roughly 100 documents marked ‘classified’.

The former President – whose legal woes appear to be going from bad to worse – came up with the most unusual of explanations why they weren’t in fact classified after all …

Trump also believes that if you cover your eyes with your hands, no-one can see you.

It prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine, and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2