Donald Trump says he could declassify documents just by thinking it – 17 telepathic takedowns
Donald Trump has made his first television appearance since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate which turned up roughly 100 documents marked ‘classified’.
The former President – whose legal woes appear to be going from bad to worse – came up with the most unusual of explanations why they weren’t in fact classified after all …
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2022
Trump also believes that if you cover your eyes with your hands, no-one can see you.
It prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine, and these people surely said it best.
“You know, I’m automatically attracted to documents — I just start declassifying them. It’s like magic. Just declassify. I don’t even wait. And when you’re the president, they let you do it. Declassify Israel’s nuclear secrets and sell them to the Saudis. You can do anything.”
— happy holidave (@happyholidave) September 22, 2022
Tell it to the judge. https://t.co/5DYaJj2BwS
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 22, 2022
If Trump can declassify documents just by “thinking about it,” Biden can re-classify them just by thinking about it. Checkmate.
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 22, 2022
I think, therefore I declassify — Descartes
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2022
No, you can’t. And their classification status is irrelevant to it BEING ILLEGAL for him to have:
—Removed them from a secure facility
—Stored them at Mar-a-Lago
—Refused to return them even after being subpoenaed
—Had them in his possession 19 months after leaving the WH
NEXT!
— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) September 22, 2022
Trump lawyers wishing they could just make him shut up by thinking it. https://t.co/5xmiGadfRf
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 22, 2022
But I thought those documents were planted there by the FBI?
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 22, 2022
This is what happens when egomania becomes simply mania.
It’s a unique form of psychosis called Egophrenia. pic.twitter.com/mDLhTXoej6
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 22, 2022
Imagine working for a “news” network & the guy says you can declassify documents just by “thinking it” & everyone knows it’s total bullshit & you say nothing.
How do you live w yourself? How does your network leave you on the air? Don’t you care how stupid he’s making you look?
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 22, 2022