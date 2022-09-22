Donald Trump says he could declassify documents just by thinking it – 17 telepathic takedowns

News

Donald Trump has made his first television appearance since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate which turned up roughly 100 documents marked ‘classified’.

The former President – whose legal woes appear to be going from bad to worse – came up with the most unusual of explanations why they weren’t in fact classified after all …

Trump says you can declassify documents by just thinking about it pic.twitter.com/cFbQ1zclnq — Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2022

Trump also believes that if you cover your eyes with your hands, no-one can see you.

It prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine, and these people surely said it best.

1.

“You know, I’m automatically attracted to documents — I just start declassifying them. It’s like magic. Just declassify. I don’t even wait. And when you’re the president, they let you do it. Declassify Israel’s nuclear secrets and sell them to the Saudis. You can do anything.” — happy holidave (@happyholidave) September 22, 2022

2.

Tell it to the judge. https://t.co/5DYaJj2BwS — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 22, 2022

3.

If Trump can declassify documents just by “thinking about it,” Biden can re-classify them just by thinking about it. Checkmate. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 22, 2022

4.

I think, therefore I declassify — Descartes — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2022

5.

No, you can’t. And their classification status is irrelevant to it BEING ILLEGAL for him to have:

—Removed them from a secure facility

—Stored them at Mar-a-Lago

—Refused to return them even after being subpoenaed

—Had them in his possession 19 months after leaving the WH

NEXT! — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) September 22, 2022

6.

Trump lawyers wishing they could just make him shut up by thinking it. https://t.co/5xmiGadfRf — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 22, 2022

7.

But I thought those documents were planted there by the FBI? — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 22, 2022

8.

This is what happens when egomania becomes simply mania.

It’s a unique form of psychosis called Egophrenia. pic.twitter.com/mDLhTXoej6 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 22, 2022

9.