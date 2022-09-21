Domino’s trolled Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby over the ‘queue jumping’ drama and it’s extra spicy

Celebrity

You’ll probably have seen how Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby caused a kerfuffle after appearing to jump the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state last week.

It prompted lots – and lots – of angry tweets like this.

Can we all agree that we’re done with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield #queuejumpers pic.twitter.com/HfOOX6Ank7 — Earner (@EARNER1) September 17, 2022

So much so that the pair were moved to broadcast a most sombre clarification of what happened when they returned to ITV on Tuesday.

#ThisMorning aired this statement following anger aimed at the show’s presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. “Please know we would never jump the queue.” pic.twitter.com/xwZTNx9kPK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 20, 2022

It’s fair to say not everyone was convinced …

#ThisMorning @thismorning I’m afraid that so-called explanation was way off the mark. At the end of the day, Holly and Phil got to see, experience and feel that atmosphere and moment, all with the privilege of no queue. Us Brit’s are all about fairness. This wasn’t. — Lisab28782 (@lisab28782) September 20, 2022

And not everyone cares, to be fair. But the best – the very best – response surely went to the good people of Domino’s Pizza.

Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we’ve just received an order from Holly and Phil #ThisMorning — Domino’s Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) September 20, 2022

Extra spicy!

It's a bad day when Domino's are successfully ripping the piss right out of you. #HollyandPhil https://t.co/UKZWAnQsqS — Me 🆗 (@psco1) September 20, 2022

When did corporate social media accounts become so edgy? #HollyandPhil https://t.co/9pFsrg8Fag — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) September 20, 2022

did they order hot & spicy cos this is too hot too spicy https://t.co/MgUI96WdKe — Duolingo UK 🇬🇧 (@duolingoUK) September 20, 2022

Absolutely brilliant from Domino's Pizza 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3szKoxRuHb — Silvio Tattiscone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@SilvioTattiscon) September 20, 2022

Although not everyone appreciated it.

Yeah great customer service letting two random people get theirs before others who ordered earlier — Leicester City (@Pu55yman_Dan) September 20, 2022

You don’t do banter do you Dan 😆😆😆🙄 — ✨ Rosalind™ 🌙✨ 🇺🇦 (@Rozzy67) September 20, 2022

And it took us back to when Domino’s said this about the Conservative government a few months.

