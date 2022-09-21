Celebrity

Domino’s trolled Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby over the ‘queue jumping’ drama and it’s extra spicy

Poke Staff. Updated September 21st, 2022

You’ll probably have seen how Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby caused a kerfuffle after appearing to jump the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state last week.

It prompted lots – and lots – of angry tweets like this.

So much so that the pair were moved to broadcast a most sombre clarification of what happened when they returned to ITV on Tuesday.

It’s fair to say not everyone was convinced …

And not everyone cares, to be fair. But the best – the very best – response surely went to the good people of Domino’s Pizza.

Extra spicy!

Although not everyone appreciated it.

And it took us back to when Domino’s said this about the Conservative government a few months.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Dominos_UK