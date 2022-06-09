Politics

Domino’s Pizza just trolled Boris Johnson and it’s the perfect delivery

John Plunkett. Updated June 9th, 2022

It’s not the only measure of how badly Boris Johnson and his government are faring right now and neither is it the most accurate. But it’s definitely one of the funniest.

It began when senior Conservative minister Penny Mordaunt wrote a piece for the Telegraph calling on her party to unite behind the prime minister to deliver victory ‘through growth and Brexit’.

And it prompted a totally on-point reply which mentioned Domino’s Pizza, and got even better when Domino’s Pizza joined in.

It was highlighted on by journalist and author @Otto_English who said: ‘Tories currently being trolled by Domino’s pizza.’

Spicy.

And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

It’ll definitely take some topping.

Follow @Otto_English on Twitter here.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Otto_English