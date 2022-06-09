Domino’s Pizza just trolled Boris Johnson and it’s the perfect delivery

Politics

It’s not the only measure of how badly Boris Johnson and his government are faring right now and neither is it the most accurate. But it’s definitely one of the funniest.

It began when senior Conservative minister Penny Mordaunt wrote a piece for the Telegraph calling on her party to unite behind the prime minister to deliver victory ‘through growth and Brexit’.

And it prompted a totally on-point reply which mentioned Domino’s Pizza, and got even better when Domino’s Pizza joined in.

It was highlighted on by journalist and author @Otto_English who said: ‘Tories currently being trolled by Domino’s pizza.’

Spicy.

And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it.

1.

I love Domino's Pizza even more now. Top work guys! 🔥🔥🔥 😂😂🤣 — The Tories Out (@TheToriesOut) June 8, 2022

2.

That gets you an order tomorrow ! — sir dave democracy I STAND WITH UKRAINE (@dave_democracy) June 8, 2022

3.

4.

Might just treat the boys to pizza on basis of that pic.twitter.com/c2WG6Fj4qu — KT T Not drawing a line 💚 🇪🇺 (@thepetitioner) June 8, 2022

5.

Very smart and to the point, a lovely pizza that does not want to be ruined by UK Govt inability to deliver! Well done that brand! — Brian Myrie (@BrianMyrieSalsa) June 8, 2022

6.

They'll be privatised soon then. — Carl Hewitt (@CarlHewitt01) June 8, 2022

7.

Damn. We already had @dominos this week – or else I’d be ordering right now 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Helen #TacticalVoter #GTTO🌻🇺🇦🕊🙏 (@brightsider123) June 8, 2022

It’ll definitely take some topping.

Follow @Otto_English on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @Otto_English