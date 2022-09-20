The inspired takedown of this Meghan Markle troll is next level stuff

Celebrity

The reception given by many people to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral confirms precisely why they left the country in the first place.

There was shock and horror that the couple dared to hold hands in public and on Monday people were furious that Meghan wore an outfit with … some of her arms on show!

And this takedown of this particular Meghan Markle troll was 10/10.

Boom!

It’s the work of @321Marc over on Twitter.

And it was so good even this guy liked it.

@MarkHamill has liked it. We’ve made it Dom, we’ve made it! — mrposh (@321Marc) September 19, 2022

And just in case you know anyone who is still fuming about Meghan Markle about her arms or anything else, send them this.

Please share this. It could save someone’s life. pic.twitter.com/EnVITfCzlO — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 14, 2022

