This Meghan Markle helpline ‘for men with ridiculous opinions about her’ is just fabulously done

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2022

Meghan Markle was pictured holding hands with Prince Harry leaving a service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall and by all accounts some people weren’t happy about it. They weren’t happy at all.

Unfortunately we don’t have the space to include any of their tweets, but these three responses surely say it all.

We mention it because the whole thing sent this ‘Meghan Markle helpline’ wildly viral all over again and you might just want to send it to someone ‘special’ in your life.

It was originally created last year by @markhumphries and @evanwilliams for @abc730 in Australia, in the wake of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix interview.

Source Twitter @abc730