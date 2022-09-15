This Meghan Markle helpline ‘for men with ridiculous opinions about her’ is just fabulously done

Pics

Meghan Markle was pictured holding hands with Prince Harry leaving a service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall and by all accounts some people weren’t happy about it. They weren’t happy at all.

Unfortunately we don’t have the space to include any of their tweets, but these three responses surely say it all.

BREAKING: Conservatives are absolutely livid because Harry held his wife Meghan's hand, but they're not mad that Mike held Zara's hand and nobody can figure out why 🤔 — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) September 14, 2022

Ok. People angry because Harry and Meghan held hands – you’re deranged. You know this, right? — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) September 14, 2022

Over recent years I have sometimes found myself defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but today I learn that they "held hands in public" and that's it. They're on their own. — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 15, 2022

We mention it because the whole thing sent this ‘Meghan Markle helpline’ wildly viral all over again and you might just want to send it to someone ‘special’ in your life.

Please share this. It could save someone’s life. pic.twitter.com/EnVITfCzlO — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 14, 2022

It was originally created last year by @markhumphries and @evanwilliams for @abc730 in Australia, in the wake of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix interview.

For all the Piers Morgan's out there https://t.co/OnvFYxtCJt — AndrewM 🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 😷 (@Minhinnick_A) September 14, 2022

If I were an awful lot braver than I am, I’d send this to my dad!! — ★ ᴄʟᴀʀᴇ ★ 💙💛 (@anthuslisi) September 14, 2022

Give me his details, I’ll send it right now. — Ken Twix (@kentwix12) September 14, 2022

Is there one for greta thunburg sufferers as well — daryl (@darylcollinson1) September 14, 2022

Source Twitter @abc730