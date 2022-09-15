Lauren Boebert thinks the Bible mentions ‘wonton killing’ and that’s dim and then sum – 12 tasty takedowns

Politics

To say that Lauren Boebert only opens her mouth to change feet is almost an understatement. The militant gun-toting Trump cheerleader is like a one-woman bad-take machine, with some classics including –

Saying people will eat their dogs if there’s gun reform. Mocking the concept of vaccine because her immunity because her allergy medicine works without other people taking it. Trying to call Joe Biden divisive but saying “decisive”.

Along with her close ally, Marjorie ‘gazpacho police’ Taylor-Greene, Boebert’s purpose in life appears to be to heckle Joe Biden, but the self-owns just keep coming.

After we saw her pushing for the US to become a theocracy, it was no surprise to witness this swing-and-a-miss attempt at bible-thumping.

Preaching from a Bible verse, Lauren Boebert got stumped by the meaning of “wanton killing” and pronounced “wanton” like wonton, the Chinese dumpling: “I don’t know what a [wonton] killing is. I’m going to have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.” #WontonKilling pic.twitter.com/xwXxSIMbjO — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 13, 2022

The latest GOP malapropism was never going to pass under Twitter’s radar – and the mockery was delicious.

1.

2.

remember when Dan Quayle misspelled 'potato' and because the American people held politicians to such high standards his career never recovered? https://t.co/ggU0MSwNLR — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 14, 2022

3.

Wonton Killing toured with the Guerrilla Biscuits and the Circle Jerks back in the day https://t.co/LsSfUqFxMO pic.twitter.com/ag3hfIEM97 — Robby Delaware (@RobbyDelaware) September 13, 2022

4.

So do they call the gazpacho police if there is a wonton killing? — Taryn T, Duchess of the Blue Sea 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Talyn777) September 14, 2022

5.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m up for a little #WontonKilling. I mean, I could eat. Good God, this woman is astronomically stupid. https://t.co/4zUOdb91SV — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) September 14, 2022

6.

The trouble with #WontonKilling is that an hour later you’re ready to kill again. — mass ave curmudgeon (@mass_ave) September 14, 2022

7.

Look I’m dyslexic so I’m loath to make fun of someone for a reading issue but…… pic.twitter.com/pJVESrDajB — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 14, 2022

8.

Lauren Boebert is so dumb she thinks wanton killing is death by dumpling. pic.twitter.com/KiNkv7P4xu — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) September 14, 2022

9.

Most of the wonton slaughter takes place after winter when the sun is warm and all the killers lustily accept their spring roles. https://t.co/ELwxBp5888 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) September 14, 2022

10.

the thing about wonton killings is that you have to be careful where you dumpling the bodies https://t.co/zC2nxwXNqG — Rui Xu (@RuiXuKS) September 13, 2022

11.

This unapologetic doofus gets to vote on legislation that impacts 330 million human beings. https://t.co/HPEW349dF1 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 14, 2022

12.

BTW, don't tell Lauren Boebert, but I am like the Charles Manson of wanton killing. I not only kill wantons, but I get others to kill them for me. You should see me on Christmas. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 14, 2022

This definition sounds feasible.

A wonton killing is when you murder 10-20 crab rangoons in one sitting https://t.co/olouiW4y1M — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) September 14, 2022

But this catches an attempted wonton killing actually happening.

Brutal.

