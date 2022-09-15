Politics

Lauren Boebert thinks the Bible mentions ‘wonton killing’ and that’s dim and then sum – 12 tasty takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 15th, 2022

To say that Lauren Boebert only opens her mouth to change feet is almost an understatement. The militant gun-toting Trump cheerleader is like a one-woman bad-take machine, with some classics including –

Saying people will eat their dogs if there’s gun reform.

Mocking the concept of vaccine because her immunity because her allergy medicine works without other people taking it.

Trying to call Joe Biden divisive but saying “decisive”.

Along with her close ally, Marjorie ‘gazpacho police’ Taylor-Greene, Boebert’s purpose in life appears to be to heckle Joe Biden, but the self-owns just keep coming.

After we saw her pushing for the US to become a theocracy, it was no surprise to witness this swing-and-a-miss attempt at bible-thumping.

from Brooklyn 99 GIFs via Gfycat

The latest GOP malapropism was never going to pass under Twitter’s radar – and the mockery was delicious.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

This definition sounds feasible.

But this catches an attempted wonton killing actually happening.

Brutal.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Lauren Boebert took aim at Joe Biden’s Maga warning and blew her own foot off

Source Patriot Takes Image Screengrab, Luke Johnson on Unsplash