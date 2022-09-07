Lauren Boebert took aim at Joe Biden’s Maga warning and blew her own foot off

Politics

It’s not the first time Donald Trump cheerleader and all-round gun lover Lauren Boebert has got her words mixed up, but it might be the most entertaining.

As you might expect, the extremist Republican congresswoman wasn’t happy with Joe Biden’s landmark speech warning of the threat posed to US democracy by Trump and Maga extremism.

So she went on Fox News to give him both barrels but it didn’t quite come out how she might have wanted.

Boebert: Joe Biden gave one of the most decisive speeches in American history pic.twitter.com/akif0LCbHj — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2022

And it got just the level of mockery you’d expect.

Very decisive indeed https://t.co/UOi6l7txYk — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) September 7, 2022

Momma always said don’t use words if you don’t know what they mean. — PERRY STEWARD (@PSTEW46) September 7, 2022

🔥🤣🤣🤣 YES! It was very DECISIVE!😎🔥 https://t.co/cGfZ7Fd2sR — Michelle Oconnor (@coug1988) September 7, 2022

Words are hard — Eco (@aussieresister) September 7, 2022

Soooo decisive! LMFAO 🤣 — Rough-N-Ready Resisted 🇺🇦💙 (@RoughNReady1) September 7, 2022

Lauren Boebert speaks out against Biden's 'decisive' speech. She 'supposably' has a GED but that 'pacifically' seems dubious and there 'enlies' the problem. Yup, for 'all intensive purposes' it seems Lauren could use more time in the 'lieberry'.pic.twitter.com/FnqAUoErwh — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) September 7, 2022

