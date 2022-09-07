Politics

Lauren Boebert took aim at Joe Biden’s Maga warning and blew her own foot off

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2022

It’s not the first time Donald Trump cheerleader and all-round gun lover Lauren Boebert has got her words mixed up, but it might be the most entertaining.

As you might expect, the extremist Republican congresswoman wasn’t happy with Joe Biden’s landmark speech warning of the threat posed to US democracy by Trump and Maga extremism.

So she went on Fox News to give him both barrels but it didn’t quite come out how she might have wanted.

And it got just the level of mockery you’d expect.

Source Twitter @Acyn