Sports commentator versus an actual hawk in a 40-yard dash is six seconds of nail-biting drama

Celebrity

Commentator on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and former quarterback, Robert Griffin III might be named after a mythical bird, but when he went head-to-head with a real one, it gave him a run for his money.

JUST LIVING THE DREAM!!!

Track speed>Hawk speed pic.twitter.com/KjXMlN8BOk — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2022

We can’t say we blame him for changing his Twitter bio to boast about the impressive win.

Can we also take a moment to appreciate the fact that he did it in a suit and tie? Superhuman.

I bet you are wondering how I got here… pic.twitter.com/aTMDuErPs5 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2022

Here are a few things people had to say about it.

We take back everything negative we’ve ever said about pregame shows pic.twitter.com/JK6eiZINp7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2022

Uh Robert…after seeing this…the form…the speed…assuming no real warmup & stretching…and in SLACKS…I’m beginning to wonder why are you on this side of the microphone with US? 🤔 Booth chops confirmed so you can always come back to TV. 👋🏽🎤👉🏽🏈@usatf @MarkJonesESPN https://t.co/and100mKU8 — Lewis Johnson (@LewisJohnsonMG) September 13, 2022

My guy legit just beat a Hawk… #somethingINeverknewIneededTosee — Jameel McClain (@JameelMcClain) September 13, 2022

😂 @RGIII has had too much fun at work this week. https://t.co/Ci2iioLt6m — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) September 13, 2022

Not enough consistent effort from the hawk. https://t.co/mEqEFgNnvz — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 12, 2022

RG3 may have risen to that challenge, but what about this one?

This is cool, but have you ever ran against a golden retriever chasing a tennis ball? #warpspeed — Johnny (@JohnnyDisco22) September 13, 2022

Can someone get Gary Lineker to try it?

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Robert Griffin III Image Screengrab, Robert Griffin III