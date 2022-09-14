Celebrity

Sports commentator versus an actual hawk in a 40-yard dash is six seconds of nail-biting drama

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 14th, 2022

Commentator on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and former quarterback, Robert Griffin III might be named after a mythical bird, but when he went head-to-head with a real one, it gave him a run for his money.

We can’t say we blame him for changing his Twitter bio to boast about the impressive win.

Can we also take a moment to appreciate the fact that he did it in a suit and tie? Superhuman.

Here are a few things people had to say about it.

RG3 may have risen to that challenge, but what about this one?

Can someone get Gary Lineker to try it?

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Robert Griffin III Image Screengrab, Robert Griffin III