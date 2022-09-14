Sports commentator versus an actual hawk in a 40-yard dash is six seconds of nail-biting drama
Commentator on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and former quarterback, Robert Griffin III might be named after a mythical bird, but when he went head-to-head with a real one, it gave him a run for his money.
JUST LIVING THE DREAM!!!
Track speed>Hawk speed pic.twitter.com/KjXMlN8BOk
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2022
We can’t say we blame him for changing his Twitter bio to boast about the impressive win.
Can we also take a moment to appreciate the fact that he did it in a suit and tie? Superhuman.
I bet you are wondering how I got here… pic.twitter.com/aTMDuErPs5
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2022
Here are a few things people had to say about it.
We take back everything negative we’ve ever said about pregame shows pic.twitter.com/JK6eiZINp7
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2022
Uh Robert…after seeing this…the form…the speed…assuming no real warmup & stretching…and in SLACKS…I’m beginning to wonder why are you on this side of the microphone with US? 🤔
Booth chops confirmed so you can always come back to TV. 👋🏽🎤👉🏽🏈@usatf @MarkJonesESPN https://t.co/and100mKU8
— Lewis Johnson (@LewisJohnsonMG) September 13, 2022
My guy legit just beat a Hawk… #somethingINeverknewIneededTosee
— Jameel McClain (@JameelMcClain) September 13, 2022
😂 @RGIII has had too much fun at work this week. https://t.co/Ci2iioLt6m
— James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) September 13, 2022
Not enough consistent effort from the hawk. https://t.co/mEqEFgNnvz
— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 12, 2022
RG3 may have risen to that challenge, but what about this one?
This is cool, but have you ever ran against a golden retriever chasing a tennis ball? #warpspeed
— Johnny (@JohnnyDisco22) September 13, 2022
Can someone get Gary Lineker to try it?
