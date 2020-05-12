The BBC’s Andrew Cotter commentating on this penguin race is the content we all need today

If you don’t follow @MrAndrewCotter you really should. He’s the sports commentator who shares brilliant commentaries about his two dogs messing around in the woods and taking part in an ‘online company meeting’, that kind of thing.

But he doesn’t just do dogs, it turns out. The great man has also leaned his voice to the fairy penguins of Phillip Island in a tie-up with Phillip Island Nature Parks and Visit Victoria in Australia.

And it’s a real treat.

‘I knew all about the penguins of Phillip Island before this and have visited Melbourne and the Great Ocean Road or Mornington Peninsula every year for the past 15 years, Cotter said. “I love it all down there so this was a natural fit,’ reported the Guardian.

