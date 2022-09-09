Videos

This tale of two Americans who didn’t recognise the Queen is just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated September 9th, 2022

There are countless moving stories being shared today about the Queen in the wake of the death of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, aged 96.

There are also many funny ones, and this is surely up there with the best.

It’s former Royal Protection officer Richard Griffin, talking about the time he went for a walk in the countryside with Her Majesty, when they came across two American tourists who didn’t quite realise who they were talking to.

He told the story to Sky News’s Kay Burley during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations earlier this year, and it’s just gone viral again after it was shared by @Number10Cat.

Just when we think it can’t get any better, it does.

Source Twitter @KayBurley @Number10cat