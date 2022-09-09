This tale of two Americans who didn’t recognise the Queen is just fabulous

Videos

There are countless moving stories being shared today about the Queen in the wake of the death of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, aged 96.

There are also many funny ones, and this is surely up there with the best.

It’s former Royal Protection officer Richard Griffin, talking about the time he went for a walk in the countryside with Her Majesty, when they came across two American tourists who didn’t quite realise who they were talking to.

A story about Queen Elizabeth II that I know my friends in America will enjoy:pic.twitter.com/rFaiqH698K — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 8, 2022

He told the story to Sky News’s Kay Burley during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations earlier this year, and it’s just gone viral again after it was shared by @Number10Cat.

Just when we think it can’t get any better, it does.

Someone in America is scrolling thru that walking holiday in the UK today and maybe having a massive realization 😉😉 — BebeGurl (@carolmque) September 8, 2022

Larry, thank you for posting this. Someone should locate that guy and have him tell the end of the story. — Carmen and Eden (@lilyadoptedcat1) September 8, 2022

Phew………….that could have been so much worse. I’m always nervous whenever a story begins, “These two American tourists…” 🤣 — CarrieStLCards (@CarrieStLCards) September 9, 2022

What endeared her to the world- the person she was, not just the #Queen

RIP #QueenElizabethII 🕊 https://t.co/Ce9zuB6zkl — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) September 9, 2022

