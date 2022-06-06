Entertainment

The Queen’s Jubilee tea ‘with Paddington’ is unbearably heartwarming

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 6th, 2022

The big Jubilee weekend has finally ended, with four days of celebration of the Queen’s 70-year-reign now a fading memory – like a slide show of bunting, bears, balconies and barbecues.

While there were a lot of stand-out moments, it’s hard to think of one that beats a little sketch featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear that was broadcast to the crowds on Saturday night.

Although the sketch had been created in such secrecy that not even Prince Charles knew about it, an earlier tweet by Paddington suddenly made a lot of sense.

This is how people reacted.

