The Queen’s Jubilee tea ‘with Paddington’ is unbearably heartwarming

Entertainment

The big Jubilee weekend has finally ended, with four days of celebration of the Queen’s 70-year-reign now a fading memory – like a slide show of bunting, bears, balconies and barbecues.

My favourite part of the Jubilee weekend was when Prince Louis told me to fuck off. pic.twitter.com/p5zxyD4TY6 — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 5, 2022

Kirsty Young : When you're covering the Jubilee at 7pm but have to destroy the rebel alliance at 8pm… pic.twitter.com/SVLd9M349Z — Dave Tunnah (@dtunnah) June 5, 2022

First and last time I do acid. pic.twitter.com/ZiqM6CrS6V — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 5, 2022

Seen a lot of the usual suspects criticising the jubilee the last few days but what these people fail to appreciate is that many young people will be watching these celebrations and be inspired to go on and become royalty themselves. 🇬🇧 — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) June 5, 2022

While there were a lot of stand-out moments, it’s hard to think of one that beats a little sketch featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear that was broadcast to the crowds on Saturday night.

This on par if not better than the Olympic James Bond scene.

The Queen having tea with Paddington – incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise #platinumpartyatthepalace pic.twitter.com/88NP1ScpXx — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) June 4, 2022

Although the sketch had been created in such secrecy that not even Prince Charles knew about it, an earlier tweet by Paddington suddenly made a lot of sense.

Today is the day to try something new. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) June 4, 2022

This is how people reacted.

1.

Thé radical loveliness of Paddington is that he embodies the Britain we aspire to be while being verymuch an immigrant . He offers patriotism without nationalism. He doesn’t only have those values. He summons them out of whoever he meets. Childrens books eh. — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) June 5, 2022

2.

The Queen had tea with a tennis ball on a stick and just had to trust that it was going to be Paddington and not Jar Jar Binks — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) June 5, 2022

3.

I just watched the Paddington thing, the Queen is clearly a decent actress. I think she should stretch herself and audition for more challenging roles, like a Brazilian cocaine addict, or a biopic of Debbie Harry. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) June 5, 2022

4.

I was feeling a bit whatevs about the palace party but I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve just completely lost it at the Queen x Paddington 😭😭😭 — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) June 4, 2022

5.

The line of royal succession should skip a generation, bypass Charles and Camilla, and go directly to Paddington. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 4, 2022

6.

Gran is meeting Paddington but you’re not invited pic.twitter.com/CfBIPX1cL7 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 4, 2022

7.

8.

That Paddington bear thing was boring. Should have been more like the bear scene in the revenant. — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) June 5, 2022

9.

10.

I gave ZERO fucks about this and then they have the Queen tapping a spoon to We Will Rock You with FUCKING PADDINGTON BEAR. I just need Mr Bean and this is already the best thing of the year.#PlatinumPartyAtThePalace — David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) June 4, 2022

11.

👑 Her Majesty.

🐻 Paddington Bear.

🥪 Marmalade sandwiches.

🎸 Playing we will rock you with spoons. Being British is brilliant. 🇬🇧#PlatinumPartyAtThePalace pic.twitter.com/bmdQ8ZAC0l — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 4, 2022

12.