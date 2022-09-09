19 things that are surprisingly illegal

Weird World

A Redditor named u/EvilPilotFish took to r/AskReddit with this query.

What is surprisingly illegal?

We could hardly believe most of these ourselves, so we checked, and they are genuinely illegal – at least somewhere.

Farting after 6pm in Florida.

Useful_Notice_2020

In Los Angeles, California, it is illegal to wear a zoot suit under the claim that they are “unpatriotic.”

Super_Cheese

In the landlocked state of Nebraska, it is illegal to go whaling.

SonOfSkinDealer

In Thailand you can’t drive your car if you’re shirtless.

Umomsofatt

In Germany it is illegal to run out of fuel on the Autobahn. If you do so, you have to pay a fine.

C0smicV0id

In Connecticut, a pickle can’t be considered a pickle, nor sold as one, unless it bounces when dropped from the height of one foot in the air.

Stay-Thirsty

In Haifa (a major city in Israel) you can’t take a bear to the beach.

aflyingmonkey2

“Handling Salmon in suspicious circumstances” is illegal in the UK, as written in The Salmon Act of 1986.

Heyoyo10

NSFBR11

In China, it’s illegal to reincarnate without the government’s permission.

JalenNico

In America it is illegal to cross the road anywhere but a designated crossing. Few other countries even have the concept of “jaywalking”.

Havatchee

In the most southern island of the Caribbean, Trinidad, and Tobago, it’s illegal to curse publicly.

15blins

In Boise, Idaho you may not fish from a camel or giraffe’s back.

TheNecromancress

Currently, high heels are banned in Carmel, Ca.

Aiku

Atheists can’t hold public office in Tennessee and several other US states.

Connure_Queen

It is illegal to parachute inside St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican after a person did it. They had to create that law specifically for him. He walked away no charge, as the law did not exist.

Lexinoz

ItzintheRefrigerator

BONUS

I have a surprisingly legal one: In the UK it is completely legal to own Cannabis seeds.

However, put them in some dirt and you are now a criminal.

Benrsmith77

Source r/AskReddit Image Screengrab