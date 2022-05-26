These baby names are illegal in some countries – and we can (sometimes) see why

Weird World

Over on Reddit’s r/funny forum, u/allusionsxp has been scratching a curiosity itch, and we like where it took them.

I looked up illegal baby names in different countries and uh…

It looks like there’s an Elon Musk fan in Sweden.

The list got Redditors talking.

Is New Zealand even okay? Mildly concerned for Sweden.

swoocetown

A cat walked across the keyboard the same time the midwife was entering the baby’s name.

townB311

In one of the Indian languages, Linda literally means “pieces of shit”.

showmyst Oh noooo, it means “beautiful” in Portuguese hahaha.

YetiPie It means works in HR in English.

Oatmeal_Samurai

We were so intrigued, we went looking for more. According to the Emma’s Diary pregnancy and parenthood website, these names are illegal in various parts of the world.

Anus (Denmark) IKEA (Sweden) Nutella (France) Baby (Canada) Chow Tow, which means smelly head (Malaysia) Facebook (Mexico) Stompie (Germany)

Every banned name represents a case where parents have tried to use a name and been prevented from doing so by a court case, which makes these banned UK names even more intriguing.

Martian Monkey Rogue

Rogue Jones – there’s a Bond girl in waiting, if ever there was one.

Source r/funny Image r/funny, keskieve on Pixabay