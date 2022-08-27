Neil Gaiman had the best response to this ‘I’m not racist but…’s trolling of The Sandman adaptation

Celebrity

Everyone’s loving Neil Gaiman’s live action Netflix adaptation of his comic book series The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie, Stephen Fry and so many other big names we haven’t got room to list them all.

Dream dangerously. Enter the world of THE SANDMAN on August 5, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/DQOrcsZUM0 — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 23, 2022

Well, when we say ‘everyone’, this particular person found a particular fault and was only too glad to share on Facebook, obviously. And we’re very glad they did because Gaiman had the perfect response.

Here’s what the Sandman creator said about it on Twitter.

Did I go too far? https://t.co/armWrsh9Pp — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 24, 2022

And this is just a flavour of the many things people were saying about it after the exchange went wildly viral.

Not far enough, I’d say… — Jason Brooks (@NerdvanaCTG) August 24, 2022

Clever, funny, and charming in one post. I think it is just perfect. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) August 25, 2022

Dellerium causing upset rambling and confusion before she’s even been cast is peak dellerium — Laura Shortridge-Scott 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DiscordianKitty) August 25, 2022

Kirby Howell-Baptiste is perfect in the role. I would only be too happy to be greeted, at the moment of my final breath, with a voice as gentle, smile as kind and genuine, and reassuring a hand of Death in her guise.

(Not to mention the looks of the rest of her 😉). A+ Casting. pic.twitter.com/VmVe8qp7FB — Dr.PTOR’s ‎Sanctum Sanctorum 🤟 (@SanctumBlog) August 25, 2022

Comments like this destroy me. Can we just take a moment to appreciate everything those actors did with the roles. My personal favourite was death. A beautiful character, and we can only dream that, when the time comes, someone as lovely as her comes our way. Perfect. — AnxiousBanshee (@Anxybansh) August 24, 2022

To conclude …

🤣 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 25, 2022

