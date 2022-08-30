Eddie Mair shared this Liz Truss supercut and it’s the only Truss interview you’ll ever need

Politics

As you’ll know by now, Liz Truss has backed out of an interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson, claiming she’s too busy with the Tory leadership contest to explain to the nation why she should be the next Tory leader.

You can read all our favourite responses to her entirely predictable retreat here.

And in the absence of a sit-down chat with the BBC’s former political editor, this is surely the only Truss interview you’ll ever need.

It’s a supercut of memorable moments that was posted on Twitter by @LiveFromBrexit and it was shared by the great Eddie Mair, who you won’t be surprised to know makes an appearance, and no matter how much you think you know about Truss, it’s still a proper jaw-dropper.

There are points when you can actually witness her buffering. Watch for the blinking. https://t.co/XInSVbdrP8 — Eddie Mair (@eddiemair) August 29, 2022

The nation’s next prime minister (probably), everyone!

I hope BBC1 just plays this on a loop tomorrow at 7pm. https://t.co/v4iMP1dG2T — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) August 29, 2022

Can't wait to see how she copes with PMQs. — James Brooks (@JamesBrooks70) August 29, 2022

Just like Truss @trussliz, I have no words🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️😳 https://t.co/9wTgWdy0zD — Andrew Parnall – Brexit can't/won't work, ever!🐟 (@dontbrexitfixit) August 30, 2022

Missing you Eddie! — 🇬🇧 Mo 🇪🇺 (@hammer_mo) August 29, 2022

This woman will shortly be running the country. "It's like riding a psychotic horse towards a burning stable" – Armand Goldman https://t.co/jQEYUSIX3h — badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) August 29, 2022

And if you’ve got the stomach for it, it will probably come as no surprise to learn that there was plenty more where that came from.

