Eddie Mair shared this Liz Truss supercut and it’s the only Truss interview you’ll ever need

John Plunkett. Updated August 30th, 2022

As you’ll know by now, Liz Truss has backed out of an interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson, claiming she’s too busy with the Tory leadership contest to explain to the nation why she should be the next Tory leader.

You can read all our favourite responses to her entirely predictable retreat here.

And in the absence of a sit-down chat with the BBC’s former political editor, this is surely the only Truss interview you’ll ever need.

It’s a supercut of memorable moments that was posted on Twitter by @LiveFromBrexit and it was shared by the great Eddie Mair, who you won’t be surprised to know makes an appearance, and no matter how much you think you know about Truss, it’s still a proper jaw-dropper.

The nation’s next prime minister (probably), everyone!

And if you’ve got the stomach for it, it will probably come as no surprise to learn that there was plenty more where that came from.

Source Twitter @LiveFromBrexit H/T Twitter @eddiemair