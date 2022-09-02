This hilarious response to Amanda Holden’s viral TikTok is brilliantly done and far too relatable

Celebrity

You’ll probably have seen by now that wildly viral Amanda Holden TikTok video in which the BGT judge takes us through exactly what she’ll be wearing in the style of Instagram influencer @pattipinkcake.

Amanda Holden’s TikTok is scarier than the entire Halloween movie franchise pic.twitter.com/71uwBRUVac — Kim Richards’ Bunny (@scottgayham) August 31, 2022

It prompted no end of responses – 17 of which you can read here.

But surely the very best response went to voice actor and comedian Chris Devon – @MrChrisDevon on Twitter – who added his own thoughts to the video and it’s brilliant.

Come on guys, join in, its fun pic.twitter.com/KpuOxjiz1J — Chris Devon #ComedyBeef (@MrChrisDevon) September 1, 2022

It’s the onions that really gets us. And the pause before bag for life ….

I’m not a doctor, but do you think there’s any correlation between onion shorts and “hurts when I wee”? — D-Ga (@D_gaaaa) September 1, 2022

“I’m wearing the blue shorts, from the same shop I buy my onions” is a line that I never knew I needed to hear. Well played sir — CJ 🙃 (@____CJ______) September 1, 2022

OMG this is gold! 😂👏 Golder than Sicilian lemons… — ♥️Laura Vickers-Green♥️🏳️‍🌈 (@LaRainbow) September 1, 2022

For some reason I’ve got 49 😂 — Jacqueline (@jakkicowley) September 1, 2022

We’re with this person.

And this person.

That, right there, good Sir, is am instant follow from me. — Anna Orridge (@orridge_anna) September 1, 2022

You can follow @MrChrisDevon , voice actor and creator of funny videos, on Twitter here and find him on YouTube here. And links to pretty much everything else here.

https://www.youtube.com/chrisdevon

