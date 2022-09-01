This Amanda Holden TikTok is giving people nightmares – 17 funniest responses
We have to confess we don’t follow Amanda Holden on TikTok – big fan of The Grimleys back in the day, obviously – but there’s something about this particular video that made it impossible to ignore.
It went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @scottgayham who said: ‘Amanda Holden’s TikTok is scarier than the entire Halloween movie franchise.’
And they’re not wrong, you know.
Amanda Holden’s TikTok is scarier than the entire Halloween movie franchise pic.twitter.com/71uwBRUVac
— Kim Richards’ Bunny (@scottgayham) August 31, 2022
Mesmerising and terrifying in just about equal measure.
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
1.
Amanda I know you can’t blink any more so please just tell us have you been kidnapped?
— Alfie’s Un-Shaw 🧐 (@The_Alfie_Shaw) September 1, 2022
2.
Everyone that was sat wondering if there was a scarf: pic.twitter.com/OCLd3j721I
— Kim Richards’ Bunny (@scottgayham) September 1, 2022
3.
“Daytime, but a little bit sexy.” pic.twitter.com/2dvk18VSuU
— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) September 1, 2022
4.
I dare you to try to watch this the whole way through. You can’t. It’s impossible. https://t.co/pPoQbEgnE0
— Katy Scholes (@Katy_Scholes) September 1, 2022
5.
When that ugly bag came out pic.twitter.com/AzHpW275IZ
— ohchrissavidge (@ohchrissavidge) September 1, 2022
6.
Everyone: “how am I going to stay warm and pay my energy bills??!!”
Amanda Holden: “my Gucci bag has it’s own scarf” https://t.co/vqiwuuD5jd
— James Serafinowicz (@flidby) September 1, 2022
7.
I’m sure this breaches at least one of Asimov’s fundamental Laws of Robotics.
— Mr Snodes (@mrsnodes) September 1, 2022
8.
Last time I went to London zoo, I was looking at the penguins and unbeknownst to me, Amanda Holden had crept up next to me and just said “how lovely”. Scared shit out of me. Same vibes
— Fran Singh (@fransingh) September 1, 2022
9
This feels like AI doing it’s best approximation of what Amanda Holden would say and do. This is not the real Amanda Holden. SOMEONE LOCATE THE REAL AMANDA HOLDEN
— Jordan Davies (@jordandavies09) September 1, 2022