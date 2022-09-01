This Amanda Holden TikTok is giving people nightmares – 17 funniest responses

Celebrity

We have to confess we don’t follow Amanda Holden on TikTok – big fan of The Grimleys back in the day, obviously – but there’s something about this particular video that made it impossible to ignore.

It went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @scottgayham who said: ‘Amanda Holden’s TikTok is scarier than the entire Halloween movie franchise.’

And they’re not wrong, you know.

Amanda Holden’s TikTok is scarier than the entire Halloween movie franchise pic.twitter.com/71uwBRUVac — Kim Richards’ Bunny (@scottgayham) August 31, 2022

Mesmerising and terrifying in just about equal measure.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Amanda I know you can’t blink any more so please just tell us have you been kidnapped? — Alfie’s Un-Shaw 🧐 (@The_Alfie_Shaw) September 1, 2022

2.

Everyone that was sat wondering if there was a scarf: pic.twitter.com/OCLd3j721I — Kim Richards’ Bunny (@scottgayham) September 1, 2022

3.

“Daytime, but a little bit sexy.” pic.twitter.com/2dvk18VSuU — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) September 1, 2022

4.

I dare you to try to watch this the whole way through. You can’t. It’s impossible. https://t.co/pPoQbEgnE0 — Katy Scholes (@Katy_Scholes) September 1, 2022

5.

When that ugly bag came out pic.twitter.com/AzHpW275IZ — ohchrissavidge (@ohchrissavidge) September 1, 2022

6.

Everyone: “how am I going to stay warm and pay my energy bills??!!”

Amanda Holden: “my Gucci bag has it’s own scarf” https://t.co/vqiwuuD5jd — James Serafinowicz (@flidby) September 1, 2022

7.

I’m sure this breaches at least one of Asimov’s fundamental Laws of Robotics. — Mr Snodes (@mrsnodes) September 1, 2022

8.

Last time I went to London zoo, I was looking at the penguins and unbeknownst to me, Amanda Holden had crept up next to me and just said “how lovely”. Scared shit out of me. Same vibes — Fran Singh (@fransingh) September 1, 2022

9