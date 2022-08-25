This funny hot-dog hack was made even better by the people who missed the joke
Designer and TikToker Emily Zugay went viral when she redesigned the logos for a number of large companies, and some temporarily accepted the change.
@emilyzugay Reply to @mcdonalds ♬ original sound – Emily’sTikTok.edu
But her design-oriented mind isn’t just good for logo makeovers – she can also solve those everyday problems that blight people’s lives.
Take the way a hot-dog sits on the bun, for example.
@emilyzugay
Some TikTok users played along beautifully.
Others were either not quite sure that she was joking – or completely convinced that she wasn’t.
She’s joking right? please tell me she’s joking.
MagicCowboy
What did I just watch! 😝
Uber
😂😂😂 I can’t tell if she’s joking or serious. Her comments make it seem like she’s being serious.
michaelmaccario
😂😂😂 You can’t be serious?!!!!!
Krislynn Gellings
I’m scared for our future…
Gonza
I hope it was a joke.
LAyLaH😜🤪
People have been duetting with it, and – for some reason – a whole bunch of them duetted with each other too, to produce this masterful collage of stunned-looking bearded men.
@hufflebeard #duet with @LJ Wheat #nailedit #lifehack #iwastodayyearsold ♬ original sound – Emily’sTikTok.edu
Majestic.
We’ve got our fingers crossed for that ketchup tutorial.
