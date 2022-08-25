Entertainment

This funny hot-dog hack was made even better by the people who missed the joke

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 25th, 2022

Designer and TikToker Emily Zugay went viral when she redesigned the logos for a number of large companies, and some temporarily accepted the change.

@emilyzugay Reply to @mcdonalds ♬ original sound – Emily’sTikTok.edu

But her design-oriented mind isn’t just good for logo makeovers – she can also solve those everyday problems that blight people’s lives.

Take the way a hot-dog sits on the bun, for example.

@emilyzugay

♬ original sound – Emily’sTikTok.edu

Some TikTok users played along beautifully.

Others were either not quite sure that she was joking – or completely convinced that she wasn’t.

She’s joking right? please tell me she’s joking.
MagicCowboy

What did I just watch! 😝
Uber

😂😂😂 I can’t tell if she’s joking or serious. Her comments make it seem like she’s being serious.
michaelmaccario

😂😂😂 You can’t be serious?!!!!!
Krislynn Gellings

I’m scared for our future…
Gonza

I hope it was a joke.
LAyLaH😜🤪

People have been duetting with it, and – for some reason – a whole bunch of them duetted with each other too, to produce this masterful collage of stunned-looking bearded men.

@hufflebeard #duet with @LJ Wheat #nailedit #lifehack #iwastodayyearsold ♬ original sound – Emily’sTikTok.edu

Majestic.

We’ve got our fingers crossed for that ketchup tutorial.

