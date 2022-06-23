The 12 funniest takedowns of Twitter’s new longer-writing feature

Social Media

Changes to how Twitter works tend not to go down well.

Remember Fleets?

Tik Tok copied Vine, one of Twitter’s biggest failures. Instagram copied Tik Tok, by making Reels. Twitter copied Instagram, by introducing Stories, which Instagram stole from Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/XzQXNGCUSX — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) November 17, 2020

Auto-refresh got the thumbs down.

Dear Twitter Autorefresh, I WAS READING THAT!!! — Friney ☕️🌷 (@dimplesticks) November 3, 2019

Even a change of font annoyed people.

Twitter: let's change the font on everything today Us: refreshing our page every second to see if it goes back to the original one#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/aySe1RFUWX — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 11, 2021

After years and years of tweeters begging the company to introduce an edit button and maybe ban actual Nazis from the platform, Twitter has finally announced that it’s *checks notes* introducing a way for people to write longer posts without making a thread.

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨ We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toX — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

The feature is only available to a small number of people at the moment, but judging by the replies, it’s probably hit its peak.

1.

Congratulations Twitter, you have invented "blogging". https://t.co/lsJU0G5GOL — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) June 22, 2022

2.

"Why I am better than you by Elon Musk – In this essay I will explain how in so many ways.." https://t.co/hXqyZdRP4h — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 22, 2022

3.

oh joy. 2,500-character tweets. My dears, if I want long posts, I'll go to Facebook https://t.co/WkOvIgTITT — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) June 22, 2022

4.

This meme about to get a workout. https://t.co/4zdawjsHn6 pic.twitter.com/fCBc8kMaMf — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 22, 2022

5.

This is like if Quibi had announced the revolutionary idea of hour-long episodes. https://t.co/xIVF417aeM — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) June 22, 2022

6.

unfollowing anyone who uses this for anything other than apologies https://t.co/Ffx5zhjTnx — andy™ (@andylevy) June 22, 2022

7.

Ironically announced as a thread. https://t.co/v1pb3ef2cs — Brian Clark (@BrianClark) June 22, 2022

8.

Some of us don't need that many characters to be funny or make a point but go off. https://t.co/r260MXbiry — Alex Palombo (@AlexPalombo) June 22, 2022

9.

I can barely be arsed reading back my own tweets https://t.co/BFxQjqOeYS — Pip (@pipmadeley) June 22, 2022

10.

this is brilliant. now instead of writing an article for a publication so that people can get mad at you on twitter about it, you can just write it directly on twitter and cut out the middle man https://t.co/RxwgVoxidM — (@grantrindner) June 22, 2022

11.

why settle for 240 characters of pretext for a rat king of braindead incel nazis to barge into your feed when you could furnish them with so much more at no discernible benefit to you https://t.co/az7MAXErEO — man it’s a hot zone, (@Mobute) June 22, 2022

12.

* God Creates Twitlonger

* God Destroys Twitlonger

* God Creates Man

* Man Destroys God

* Man Creates Twitlonger https://t.co/FiT4zaL4GL — Chris Franklin (@Campster) June 22, 2022

Perhaps there’s a method to their madness.

Is this so that all the writers who tweet that they "need to stop spending so much time on Twitter" can just feel good about spending all their time on Twitter? — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitWritesSome) June 22, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Twitter has launched a new ‘stories’ feature called fleets – our 14 favourite funny reactions

Source TwitterWrite Image PhotoMIX on Pixabay