Twitter has launched a new ‘stories’ feature called fleets – our 14 favourite funny reactions

Launched globally on Tuesday, Twitter’s new feature ‘fleets’ appears at the top of the timeline and allows users to post content that disappears in 24 hours.

It’s bad news for those of us waiting for an edit button or a more proactive approach in dealing with online harassment, but good news for anyone wanting Twitter to get a little more Snapchat and Instagram-esque.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Overall, the reaction has been, well, mixed… Here are 14 things people had to say:

if twitter stories turn this app into something for pretty people I’m going to be pissed. this app is for jokes and lies — kat hasty (@kathasty) November 18, 2020

could you imagine if ppl used fleets like instagram stories pic.twitter.com/9FnvSgLuF8 — guz !! (@KUROCHlA) November 17, 2020

this twitter snapchat and instagram rn pic.twitter.com/ttVhnh3WV4 — gabe (@hornyIoI) November 17, 2020

i’m cool with twitter stories as long as they’re used how they’re supposed to be: making ur life seem miserable. making ur life seem perfect is for instagram. there will be none of that here — James (@CaucasianJames) November 17, 2020

Tik Tok copied Vine, one of Twitter’s biggest failures. Instagram copied Tik Tok, by making Reels. Twitter copied Instagram, by introducing Stories, which Instagram stole from Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/XzQXNGCUSX — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) November 17, 2020

So Twitter is Instagram now and Instagram is a mall . What’s next Amazon is the state ?? Wait — cancela lansbury (@gossipbabies) November 17, 2020

If I see anybody Twitter story like this, you getting blocked and reported pic.twitter.com/FacC9nTe76 — Leo 🦅 (@hoeglizzy) November 17, 2020

Damn now I gotta watch y’all drive on every damn app?!! — EzeEstate (@igbopapii) November 17, 2020

Oh no, not my calculator too!!! pic.twitter.com/z7peo2tCpk — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) November 18, 2020

Elizabeth I to Philip II of Spain https://t.co/chWDevPpzO — R (@underthenettle) November 17, 2020

Did Twitter really give us stories before giving us an edit button.. pic.twitter.com/zkwHzfmtTm — TЯACE (@scruched) November 17, 2020

Excel has stories now too 😍 pic.twitter.com/022UwhPLHY — Beatrix Kiddo (@TheLiddoFox) November 17, 2020

u know my fleet not my story — ro (@phaxro) November 17, 2020

