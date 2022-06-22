Woman versus carnival hamster wheel was only ever going to go one way

Videos

A Redditor named u/Unlikely_Raccoon_199 has shared this funny clip of one unfortunate woman trying to cross a large rotating pipe at a funfair. Think giant hamster wheel.

No women or giant hamsters were hurt during the making of that video. Redditors enjoyed the show.

She does not make a good gerbil, that’s for sure.

Haunting_Ad_6021

Just put her on low heat and you’ll get the wrinkles out.

belltype

“Whelp, this is my life now.”

shrubberypig

No effort whatsoever. I can’t stop laughing!

pukurindesu

She has the coordination of a bag of sand.

Rusty_Leathersack

Better with every loop.

Top-Hat1

She’s like a cat with a piece of scotch tape stuck to her back; complete system meltdown.

Flomo420

u/SpiralDreaming had a theory –

Some say she’s still in there to this day…

Source r/WhatCouldGoWrong Image Screengrab