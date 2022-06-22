Woman versus carnival hamster wheel was only ever going to go one way
A Redditor named u/Unlikely_Raccoon_199 has shared this funny clip of one unfortunate woman trying to cross a large rotating pipe at a funfair. Think giant hamster wheel.
No women or giant hamsters were hurt during the making of that video. Redditors enjoyed the show.
She does not make a good gerbil, that’s for sure.
Haunting_Ad_6021
Just put her on low heat and you’ll get the wrinkles out.
belltype
“Whelp, this is my life now.”
shrubberypig
No effort whatsoever. I can’t stop laughing!
pukurindesu
She has the coordination of a bag of sand.
Rusty_Leathersack
Better with every loop.
Top-Hat1
She’s like a cat with a piece of scotch tape stuck to her back; complete system meltdown.
Flomo420
u/SpiralDreaming had a theory –
Some say she’s still in there to this day…
Source r/WhatCouldGoWrong Image Screengrab