Cat falls for this booby trap and it’s 10 seconds well spent

Poke Staff. Updated October 20th, 2021

Still a while to go yet, we know, but leading contender for ‘aww!’ of the week is surely this, shared by spitefulpoliceman over on Reddit

Awww!

‘Ok, I laughed way too hard at that.’
Ethnafia_125

‘so that’s how pokeball works.’
empty_queen

‘That actually might be a good trap design.’
Melih-Durmaz

‘The way the cat looks back at it after makes it even funnier lol.’
RedSquirrelFtw

Just in case you’re wondering it’s called a Hoberman ball, apparently.

‘I like how you can see the dog curiously observing.’
winnie_bago

‘But can you Hoberman a Dobermann?’
Rmattgraham

Boom.

Source Reddit u/spitefulpoliceman