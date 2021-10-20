Cat falls for this booby trap and it’s 10 seconds well spent
Still a while to go yet, we know, but leading contender for ‘aww!’ of the week is surely this, shared by spitefulpoliceman over on Reddit
Awww!
‘Ok, I laughed way too hard at that.’
Ethnafia_125
‘so that’s how pokeball works.’
empty_queen
‘That actually might be a good trap design.’
Melih-Durmaz
‘The way the cat looks back at it after makes it even funnier lol.’
RedSquirrelFtw
Just in case you’re wondering it’s called a Hoberman ball, apparently.
‘I like how you can see the dog curiously observing.’
winnie_bago
‘But can you Hoberman a Dobermann?’
Rmattgraham
Boom.
Source Reddit u/spitefulpoliceman