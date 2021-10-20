Cat falls for this booby trap and it’s 10 seconds well spent

Animals

Still a while to go yet, we know, but leading contender for ‘aww!’ of the week is surely this, shared by spitefulpoliceman over on Reddit

Awww!

‘Ok, I laughed way too hard at that.’

Ethnafia_125 ‘so that’s how pokeball works.’

empty_queen ‘That actually might be a good trap design.’

Melih-Durmaz ‘The way the cat looks back at it after makes it even funnier lol.’

RedSquirrelFtw

Just in case you’re wondering it’s called a Hoberman ball, apparently.

‘I like how you can see the dog curiously observing.’

winnie_bago ‘But can you Hoberman a Dobermann?’

Rmattgraham

Boom.

Source Reddit u/spitefulpoliceman