GB News picked the wrong taxi driver to criticise the rail strike and it’s simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated June 21st, 2022

As you will be well aware by now rail strikes have brought large parts of the public transport system to a halt.

The folks over at GB News were just as impartial about the whole thing as you’d expect, and in this particular clip went to Norwich to ask taxi drivers just how awful the whole thing is for them.

Except they picked the wrong taxi driver and it might just by the most satisfying thing you see this week.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

In one word …

