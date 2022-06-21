GB News picked the wrong taxi driver to criticise the rail strike and it’s simply magnificent

News

As you will be well aware by now rail strikes have brought large parts of the public transport system to a halt.

The folks over at GB News were just as impartial about the whole thing as you’d expect, and in this particular clip went to Norwich to ask taxi drivers just how awful the whole thing is for them.

Except they picked the wrong taxi driver and it might just by the most satisfying thing you see this week.

. @GBNEWS were setting up this taxi driver to slag off the rail unions about this week’s strikes. Watch what happens next. Not surprised the questions stopped there! pic.twitter.com/dqPHa9z9ps — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) June 20, 2022

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

😂😂When GB News think they’ll got a taxi driver to slag off the @RMTunion, but it doesn’t quite work out that way, especially not with a former coal miner✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/SRJQSC8sqk — Aamer Anwar✊🏾🏳️‍🌈#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) June 20, 2022

the woke taxi driver elite are increasingly out of touch with the salt-of-the-earth columnist https://t.co/sB8KS1MT1A — Ewan (@jelly_pack) June 20, 2022

"Im an ex coal miner myself" Oh man you picked the WRONG taxi driver to speak ill of unions bud hot damn https://t.co/bkHcb6aJU2 — Zane Schacht – Voice Goblin (@VoicesByZane) June 20, 2022

STOP WHATEVER YOU ARE DOING FOR 40 SECONDS AND WATCH THIS NOW https://t.co/OjEB58USq5 — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) June 20, 2022

surprised the journalist didn't immediately die when this chief said "I'm an ex-coal miner myself" https://t.co/h8QddBzrcF — Harper Jay (@transgamerthink) June 20, 2022

In one word …

Source Twitter @AaronBastani