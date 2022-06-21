21 people who hilariously nailed the Tory blame game of ‘Cheers, Keir’

Politics

Today sees the start of the biggest rail strike action in Britain for 30 years.

Sodding rail strikes. I'm late for an illegal arms meeting with the Saudis now. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 21, 2022

Yes, the rail strikes will inconvenience me personally. But not as much as the next series of fare rises imposed by rail companies that exist to enrich themselves without giving a fuck about the convenience of passengers. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 20, 2022

Conservative MPs have been rolled out to explain that it’s Labour’s fault for not condemning the RMT’s democratically mandated action, and nothing to do with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps not attempting to help negotiations.

The sentiment was mind-numbingly encapsulated in this tweet by the MP for Workington.

My house is a tip… I blame the homeowner who lived here 12 years ago — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 21, 2022

While he was slammed for blaming a party that hasn’t been in power for 12 years, fellow Tory Chris Clarkson was even more specific about where the responsibility lay.

There was a definite flaw in his logic.

Exactly. Why didn't Secretary of State for Transport Keir Starmer or Prime Minister Keir Starmer do more to stop the strike? https://t.co/l2iomrNIon — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 21, 2022

Here’s another Tory MP who doesn’t know he’s in government pic.twitter.com/vZbP3l4TMp — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 21, 2022

Do you think Labour are in government? Have you hit your head? — Aaron Nash (@nash_aaron) June 21, 2022

Yes, cheers Keir… you're the Prime Minister Keir, and you could have done something to stop this strike… Sorry… what? Oh he's the Leader of the Opposition? So it must be the fault of the person who is *actually* the PM then? https://t.co/UEQD1ouUrL — Andrew White (@AndrewRWhite) June 21, 2022

This is similar to when a neighbor shouted at me because there was cat shit in his garden. I didn't own a cat. https://t.co/28wCBd6d6E — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) June 21, 2022

However, Twitter followed his example and blamed the Leader of the Opposition for – well, anything and everything.

Fulham still haven't signed anyone this summer. When is Keir Starmer going to do something about it? #CheersKeir — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 21, 2022

My pen lid is missing. Cheers Keir. pic.twitter.com/Ld3i4Kc3Sj — Mike Hughes (@MikeHughes_) June 21, 2022

Missed my bus stop earlier cos I was distracted reading a story on The Mirror’s website about some government cock up or other. Cheers Keir. pic.twitter.com/4VYuVU6IVb — Charlotte Ivers (@CharlotteIvers) June 21, 2022

FFS. I’ve ran out of milk. Cheers Keir. #ToryRailStrikes — Sarah Folega (@FolegaPhotos) June 21, 2022

Can't believe Labour have caused particularly bad hayfever this year, cheers Keir, I'm crying. — Dubzky (@dubzkis) June 21, 2022

Stubbed my toe. CHEERS KEIR. https://t.co/tlqyJyVzqO — Yay for science (@cathode_blue) June 21, 2022

Forgot to put the bins out this morning.

Cheers Keir. — Riptide (@NickRiptide) June 21, 2022

