Politics

21 people who hilariously nailed the Tory blame game of ‘Cheers, Keir’

Poke Staff. Updated June 21st, 2022

Today sees the start of the biggest rail strike action in Britain for 30 years.

Conservative MPs have been rolled out to explain that it’s Labour’s fault for not condemning the RMT’s democratically mandated action, and nothing to do with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps not attempting to help negotiations.

The sentiment was mind-numbingly encapsulated in this tweet by the MP for Workington.

While he was slammed for blaming a party that hasn’t been in power for 12 years, fellow Tory Chris Clarkson was even more specific about where the responsibility lay.

There was a definite flaw in his logic.

However, Twitter followed his example and blamed the Leader of the Opposition for – well, anything and everything.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2